Protective Gloves Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2021-2031 | Ansell Limited, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Honeywell International Inc., Supermax Corporation Berhad

New York, 2022-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Protective Gloves Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Protective gloves are gloves that are designed to protect the hands from hazardous materials, chemicals, or other substances. Gloves are made from a variety of materials, including latex, rubber, neoprene, and leather. Gloves are available in a variety of sizes and styles to fit the needs of the user.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in protective gloves technology:

1. The use of nanotechnology is increasing in the manufacturing of protective gloves. This is because nanotechnology can provide gloves with better dexterity, comfort, and fit. In addition, nanotechnology can also be used to create gloves that are more resistant to punctures and abrasion.

2. The use of sensors is also increasing in protective gloves. This is because sensors can provide real-time feedback on the condition of the gloves. For example, sensors can be used to monitor the temperature of the gloves, the level of moisture, and the level of wear.

3. The use of biometrics is also increasing in protective gloves. This is because biometrics can provide a more personalized fit for the user. In addition, biometrics can also be used to track the user’s hand movements and to provide data that can be used to improve the design of the gloves.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Protective Gloves market are the increasing awareness about the importance of personal safety, the stringent government regulations regarding the safety of workers, and the growing preference for protective gloves in various industries.

The awareness about the importance of personal safety has been increasing due to the growing number of accidents and injuries at workplaces. This has led to the development of various safety regulations by the government, which has in turn, increased the demand for protective gloves.

The stringent government regulations regarding the safety of workers are one of the major drivers of the Protective Gloves market. The government regulations mandate the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, helmets, and eye protection in various industries.

Market Segments

The Protective Gloves Market is segmented by material, type, application, and region. By material, the market is divided into latex, nitrile, neoprene and leather. Based on type, it is bifurcated into re-usable and disposable. On the basis of application, it is classified into chemical, mechanical and biological. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Protective Gloves Market includes players such as Ansell Limited, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Honeywell International Inc., Supermax Corporation Berhad, 3M Company, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, W.W. Grainger, Inc., Top Glove, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

