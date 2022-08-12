Organic Pigment Dispersions Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2021-2031 | AArbor Colorants Corporation, American Element, Aralon Color GmbH, BASF SE

New York, 2022-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Organic Pigment Dispersions Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Organic pigment dispersions are a type of water-based paint that uses organic pigments to provide color. The pigments are finely ground and suspended in a liquid carrier, typically water, glycerin, or a combination of both. The resulting mixture can be applied to a variety of surfaces, including walls, ceilings, floors, and other materials.

Organic pigment dispersions offer a number of advantages over traditional oil-based paints. They are easier to apply and clean up, and they provide a more consistent color. In addition, organic pigment dispersions are less likely to yellow over time.

Key Trends

The major drivers for this market are

The increasing demand for organic pigment dispersions from the paints & coatings industry.

The growing demand for eco-friendly products.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the organic pigment dispersions market are the growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products, the increasing awareness about the benefits of using organic pigment dispersions, and the growing construction industry.

The other drivers include the increasing demand for organic pigment dispersions in the textile industry and the growing automotive industry.

Market Segmentation

The Organic Pigment Dispersions Market is segmented by product, application and region. By product, the market is divided into inorganic pigments and organic pigments. By application, the market is divided into plastics, inks, coatings and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Organic Pigment Dispersions Market are AArbor Colorants Corporation, American Element, Aralon Color GmbH, BASF SE, Clariant Ltd., Decorative Color & Chemical, Inc., Ferro Corporation, Flint Group, Heubach GmbH, and Kama Pigments

