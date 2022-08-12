Resin Market Drivers, Industry Capacity, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast To 2021-2031 | Atul Ltd, BASF SE, Dow, Inc, Hexion, Huntsman Corporation, Kukdo Chemicals Co.

New York, 2022-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Resin Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Resin is a solid or highly viscous substance of plant origin, typically obtained from the exudations of certain trees. It consists of a complex mixture of organic compounds, principally terpenes. Resins are used in varnishes, adhesives, and plastics. They are also important in the manufacture of soaps, drugs, and perfumes. Some resins occur naturally as soft solids or liquids, while others harden on exposure to air or on heating.

Key Trends

The key trends in resin technology are the development of more environmentally friendly resins, the development of resins that are more compatible with a wider range of materials, and the development of resins that have improved performance characteristics.

The development of more environmentally friendly resins is driven by the need to reduce the impact of manufacturing on the environment. This has led to the development of resins that are made from renewable resources, that are easier to recycle, and that have a lower carbon footprint.

The development of resins that are more compatible with a wider range of materials is driven by the need to improve the performance of products made with resin. This has led to the development of resins that are compatible with a wider range of materials, including metals, plastics, and composites.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the resin market are the increasing demand for plastics, the need for lighter and more durable materials, and the development of new applications for resin-based products.

The increased demand for plastics is driven by the growing end-use industries, such as packaging, construction, automotive, and electronics. The need for lighter and more durable materials is also driving the resin market, as resins are used in a variety of applications where weight and durability are important factors. The development of new applications for resin-based products is another driver of the resin market.

Market Segments

The Resin Market is segmented on the basis of form, type, end use and region. On the basis of form, it is classified into solid and liquid. By type, it is classified into DGBEA, DGBEF, novolac, aliphatic, glycidylamine, and others. By end use, it is classified into building & construction, transportation, general industrial, consumer goods, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Resin Market report includes players such as Atul Ltd, BASF SE, Dow, Inc, Hexion, Huntsman Corporation, Kukdo Chemicals Co., Ltd, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Olin Corporation, Solvay SA, and Techstorm Advanced Materials.

