Automotive Mobile Accessories Market To Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The incorporation of technological up-to-date mobile accessories in automobiles is slated to be heavily influenced by the spate of unstoppable innovation in the automotive industry. The call for seamless cross-connectivity has further added impetus to the prosperity of the automotive mobile accessories market. The rising need for customization and personalization has further added to the surging demand for automotive mobile accessories, thereby driving the automotive mobile accessories market. In the coming years, the automotive mobile accessories market is foreseen to witness striking collaborations between OEMs and mobile accessory manufacturers. These collaborations would furnish the raising requirements of ‘in-built’ features raised by customers, thereby diversifying the growth of the automotive mobile accessories market.

The rising fad for enhancing the functionality of vehicles is inducing a significant demand hike in the automotive mobile accessories market. Furthermore, the need for enhancing connectivity features on the go is foreseen to provide the much-needed fillip to the growth of the automotive mobile accessories market. As per the report mentioned by Fact.MR, the automotive mobile accessories market valued US$ 24,320 Mn in 2017. The market is further estimated to value around US 30, 416 Mn by 2022 end.

With the rising penetration of smartphones, phone holders have emerged as one of the widely adopted types in the automotive mobile accessories market. On the backdrop of having flawless interaction with mobile phones on the move, phone holders are foreseen to be one of the highly attractive types in the automotive mobile accessories market. Phone holders are slated to be of great help for attending phone calls while driving, which is further driving this segment in the automotive mobile accessories market. Moreover, phone holder has become imperative to ensure seamless and hassle-free driving, which further aggrandizes its dominance in the automotive mobile accessories market. The phone holder segment is poised to be the largest product type segment in the automotive mobile accessories market and is foreseen to value around US$ 16, 067 Mn in 2022.

Another predominant reason pushing the adoption of phone holders in the automotive mobile accessories market is GPS navigation. The burgeoning proliferation of cab services making use of GPS navigation is poised to complement its ever-growing demand in the automotive mobile accessories market. The advent of magnetic air vent phone holders is believed to be a major novelty, which is also evolving as a popular product in the automotive mobile accessories market.

