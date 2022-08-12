Automotive Mobile Accessories Market To Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-08-12 by in Automotive // 0 Comments

The incorporation of technological up-to-date mobile accessories in automobiles is slated to be heavily influenced by the spate of unstoppable innovation in the automotive industry. The call for seamless cross-connectivity has further added impetus to the prosperity of the automotive mobile accessories market. The rising need for customization and personalization has further added to the surging demand for automotive mobile accessories, thereby driving the automotive mobile accessories market. In the coming years, the automotive mobile accessories market is foreseen to witness striking collaborations between OEMs and mobile accessory manufacturers. These collaborations would furnish the raising requirements of ‘in-built’ features raised by customers, thereby diversifying the growth of the automotive mobile accessories market.

The rising fad for enhancing the functionality of vehicles is inducing a significant demand hike in the automotive mobile accessories market. Furthermore, the need for enhancing connectivity features on the go is foreseen to provide the much-needed fillip to the growth of the automotive mobile accessories market. As per the report mentioned by Fact.MR, the automotive mobile accessories market valued US$ 24,320 Mn in 2017. The market is further estimated to value around US 30, 416 Mn by 2022 end.

For critical insights on this market, request for More Info – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6

With the rising penetration of smartphones, phone holders have emerged as one of the widely adopted types in the automotive mobile accessories market. On the backdrop of having flawless interaction with mobile phones on the move, phone holders are foreseen to be one of the highly attractive types in the automotive mobile accessories market. Phone holders are slated to be of great help for attending phone calls while driving, which is further driving this segment in the automotive mobile accessories market. Moreover, phone holder has become imperative to ensure seamless and hassle-free driving, which further aggrandizes its dominance in the automotive mobile accessories market. The phone holder segment is poised to be the largest product type segment in the automotive mobile accessories market and is foreseen to value around US$ 16, 067 Mn in 2022.

Competitive Landscape

The report has profiled some of the key vendors of the automotive mobile accessories, which include names such as

  • Belkin International
  • Targus International
  • LLC
  • Car Mate Mfg Co. Ltd.
  • Mophie Inc.
  • Griffin Technology Inc.
  • iOttie
  • Arkon Resources Inc.
  • Pro.Fit International Inc.
  • BRACKETRON INC.
  • Moshi
  • Anker Technology Co. Limited
  • Wizgear
  • Mountek

Request more information about Report Methodology – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6

Additional Questions Answered

Our analysts have left no stone unturned to arm the readers with the best of insights on automotive mobile accessories market. Some additional aspects of the market addressed in the automotive mobile accessories market report are as follows-

  1. Which price range, low, mid, or high, would gather remarkable traction in the automotive mobile accessories market and why?
  2. Which vehicle type would dominate the automotive mobile accessories market in terms of revenue?
  3. Which would be the most lucrative sales channel in the automotive mobile accessories market having a profound contribution to the bottom line?

Another predominant reason pushing the adoption of phone holders in the automotive mobile accessories market is GPS navigation. The burgeoning proliferation of cab services making use of GPS navigation is poised to complement its ever-growing demand in the automotive mobile accessories market. The advent of magnetic air vent phone holders is believed to be a major novelty, which is also evolving as a popular product in the automotive mobile accessories market.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6

The low-cost segment of the automotive mobile accessories market accounted for significant revenue in 2017 and is projected to retain its position in the automotive mobile accessories market. The low-cost segment is poised to grow at a meteoric rate standing out as too big to ignore in the automotive mobile accessories market. Moreover, the mid-sized segment is also forecasted to reach impressive heights in the automotive mobile accessories market by the end of the forecast period. Passenger cars comprise a major chunk of revenue share in the automotive mobile accessories market. It wouldn’t be surprising if the major stakeholders of the automotive mobile accessories market decide to extensively count on passenger cars as opposed to LCV’s and HCV’s. Additionally, the rising vogue of compact cars and SUVs is also likely to magnify the supremacy of passenger cars in the automotive mobile accessories market.

For More Insight https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/431147

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution