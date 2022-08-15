Sales Revenue Of Radiation Cured Products Market To Escalate In Coming Years Owing To Rapid Growth In Consumer Adoption : Fact.MR

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Radiation Cured Products sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

How are Upcoming Construction Projects in Emerging Markets Poised to Open Doors for Radiation Cured Product Manufacturers?

Over the past half-decade, the construction industry started witnessing huge traction in emerging countries. Countries such as India and China have announced a large number of upcoming projects, which has lured vital players to the region.

Increase in construction projects boosts the use of radiation cured wood coatings for infrastructure applications, thereby propelling demand for radiation cured products.

In Asia, use of radiation cured coatings in printed electronics, film resists, printing plates, semiconductor resists, and color filter resists is extensively observed in the manufacturing of switch boards and others.

These applications account for 35% of overall market for radiation-curable products in Asia. Radiation-curable materials are widely used in wood, bamboo, paper, and plastic coatings in China, accounting for over 56% of the total market.

Radiation Cured Products Industry Key Segments

By Type Coatings Inks Adhesives

By Formulation Electron Beam Curing Ultraviolet Curing

By Application Radiation Cured Products for Paper & Film Radiation Cured Products for Plastic Radiation Cured Products for Wood Radiation Cured Products for Glass Radiation Cured Products for Metal



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Market for radiation cured products anticipated to grow 2.5X in value by 2031.

Ultraviolet cured products have been gaining traction owing to various advantages they offer, resulting in the segment set to expand at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Key players such as Allnex, Ashland Inc., BASF SE., Bayer Material Science, DIC Corporation, and Cytech Industries have been consistently increasing their production capacities.

Radiation cured coatings to occupy huge piece of market share owing to growing demand from the automotive industry.

Among the applications, wood has been gaining traction over the past half-decade, and the scenario to about take a major turn allowing plastic to acquire a higher share.

Competitive landscape

Out of these manufacturers, BASF SE, Sartomer, and 3M Company are holding dominance, not only over technology but also in terms of production capacity and supply across the globe. Alongside, with top-end technology & facilities, tier 1 players contribute significant share at the global level.

