Burgeoning Demand For Carbon Capture and Storage Market To Fuel Market Growth Through 2031 : Fact.MR

To remain 'ahead' of your competitors, request for a sample

Key Segments Covered in Carbon Capture and Storage Industry Research

By Type Direct Air Carbon Capture and Storage Bioenergy Carbon Capture and Storage

By Technology Pre-combustion Capture Oxy-fuel Combustion Capture Post-combustion Capture

By Service Type Capture Transportation Utilisation Storage

By End-use Industry Agriculture Oil & Gas Iron & Steel Building & Construction Chemical & Petrochemical Power Generation Others



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Carbon capture and storage market poised to grow 3.5X in value by 2031.

Post-combustion capture technology poised to dominate the market and capture nearly half of market value by 2031, owing to relative maturity of technology and associated cost advantages.

Among the types, bioenergy carbon capture and storage anticipated to capture substantial market share by 2031, owing to rising application in agriculture industry.

Oil & gas industry anticipated to exert dominance in the carbon capture and storage space owing to usage of CCS in EOR applications.

“Direct air carbon capture and storage is anticipated to remain one of the vital ways of reducing CO2 emissions in the long-term period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

