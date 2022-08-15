Gummy Vitamins Market is projected to grow at 5.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

Recent Fact.MR data posits that the global gummy vitamins market is forecast to account for an absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 2.5 Bn between 2021 and 2031, reaching US$ 3.71 Bn and expanding at a CAGR of 5.9%. It is anticipated that propensity towards fortified gummies will boost sales for gummy vitamins market throughout the forecast period.

Historically, sales of gummy vitamins expanded at a CAGR of 4% to reach US$ 3.5 Bn from 2016 to 2020. High demand for gummy vitamins is a lucrative opportunity for supplement manufacturers in developed economies. The majority of top players in the gummy vitamin industry are based in the United States, although their growth is being observed in the international market.

Even though companies are focused on establishing a foothold in domestic markets, the trend of regional expansion in high potential regions such as APEJ and MEA is expected in the foreseeable future.

