Growing Demand For Technologically Advanced Equipment Is Expected To Fuel The Phototherapy Equipment Market Growth 2032

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Phototherapy Devices to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Phototherapy Devices market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

As per industry analysis on phototherapy devices by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 7% over the forecast period of 2021-2031, reaching US$ 1.5 Bn in valuation.

Global phototherapy devices market to top US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031.

LED-based phototherapy devices projected to reach around US$ 800 Mn by 2031.

Conventional phototherapy devices projected to record above 4% CAGR over next 10 years.

Phototherapy devices for skin disease treatment expected to reach valuation of US$ 250 Mn by 2031.

Market in North America holds share of more than 40%.

Market in India to record 3% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

“Phototherapy treatment has undergone immense transformation owing to the development of new technological peripherals. The effectiveness of phototherapy over other treatment methods and technological advancements in the field of infant phototherapy are expected to fuel market growth over the next ten years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

The phototherapy devices market, which includes both, public and private enterprises, is a growing market in the medical device industry. Key players are involved in the design, production, and distribution of phototherapy devices and accessories.

To assure patient safety and device affordability in the market, manufacturers are engaged in research & development. Recent improvements in the creation of phototherapy equipment have aided in the reduction of instrument size and improved device portability. With the entry of new players into the ecosystem, the market will remain competitive.



Key Segments Covered in Phototherapy Devices Industry Research

· Product Type

LED-based Phototherapy Devices Conventional Phototherapy Devices Fiber Optic Phototherapy Devices Others Full-body Phototherapy Devices Partial-body Phototherapy Devices Mobile Infant Phototherapy Devices Fixed Infant Phototherapy Devices Conventional Phototherapy Devices with Compact Fluorescent Lamp Conventional Phototherapy Devices with Fluorescent Lamp



· Light Type

White Light Phototherapy Devices Red Light Phototherapy Devices Blue Light Phototherapy Devices Others



· Application

Use of Phototherapy Devices for Skin Disease Treatment Use of Phototherapy Devices for Psoriasis Use of Phototherapy Devices for Vitiligo Use of Phototherapy Devices for Eczema Use of Phototherapy Devices for Neonatal Jaundice Management Use of Phototherapy Device for Scleroderma Use of Phototherapy Device for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) Use of Phototherapy Device for Skin Cancer Use of Phototherapy Device for Sterilization



· End User

Use of Phototherapy Devices in Hospitals Use of Phototherapy Devices for Home Care Settings Use of Phototherapy Devices for Dermatology Clinics



