Oncological Treatment Centers to Boost the use of Radiotherapy Devices – Fact.MR Survey

According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales to Radiotherapy Devices to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Radiotherapy Devices market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Market Snapshot

The global radiotherapy devices market reached a valuation of around US$ 5 Bn in 2020, which amounts to close to 4% share of the overall oncology devices market. Sales of radiotherapy equipment are slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 10 Bn by 2031. Demand for linear accelerator devices, which holds the highest market share, is set to increase at a CAGR of 6% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Radiotherapy Devices Market Size in 2020 US$ 5 Bn Sales Forecast for Radiotherapy Devices by 2031 US$ 10 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 7% CAGR Share of Top 5 Radiotherapy Device Manufacturers 50%

This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Radiotherapy Devices. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Radiotherapy Devices Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Radiotherapy Devices, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Radiotherapy Devices Market.

Key Market Segments in Radiotherapy Devices Industry Research

· Product Type

External Beam Radiotherapy Systems

Linear Accelerator Devices Conventional Linear Accelerators (LINAC)

Conventional Cobalt-60 Teletherapy units

Electron-emitting High-energy Linear Accelerators

Advanced Stereotactic Radiotherapy Units CyberKnife Gamma Knife TomoTherapy

Proton Therapy Devices Cyclotron Synchrotron Synchrocyclotron

Internal Beam Radiotherapy Systems Brachytherapy Electronic Brachytherapy Products Brachytherapy Afterloaders

Radiotherapy Software Radiotherapy Treatment Planning Software Radiotherapy Dosage Planning Software Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Software Radiotherapy Image Guiding Software



· Procedure

External Beam Radiotherapy Image-guided Radiotherapy Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy Stereotactic Therapy 3D conformal radiotherapy

Internal Beam Brachytherapy High-dose-rate Brachytherapy Low-dose-rate Brachytherapy Pulsed-dose-rate Brachytherapy

Systemic Radiotherapy

Intraoperative Radiotherapy

IORT Systems

Intravenous Radiotherapy

Oral Radiotherapy

Instillation Radiotherapy

· Application

Radiotherapy Devices for Cancer Treatment

Advanced Radiotherapy Systems for Cancer Treatment

External Beam Radiotherapy for Prostate Cancer

External Beam Radiotherapy for Breast Cancer

External Beam Radiotherapy for Lung Cancer

External Beam Radiotherapy for Head and Neck Cancer

External Beam Radiotherapy for Colorectal Cancer

Internal Beam Radiotherapy for Prostate Cancer

Internal Beam Radiotherapy for Gynecological Cancer

Internal Beam Radiotherapy for Breast Cancer

Internal Beam Radiotherapy for Cervical Cancer

Internal Beam Radiotherapy for Penile Cancer

· End User

Use of Radiotherapy Devices in Hospitals

Use of Radiotherapy Devices in Independent Radiotherapy Centers

Competitive Landscape

The radiation therapy devices market is highly competitive and consists of a few leading manufacturers of radiotherapy devices.

In June 2020, Accuray announced the Cyberknife S7 system, which enables improved accuracy and real-time artificial intelligence powered motion tracking. This radiotherapy device is used to deliver treatments such as stereotactic radiosurgery, and stereotactic body radiation therapy. Cyberknife S7 system is a robotic, non-invasive radiation therapy device that can be used to treat malignant and benign tumours as well as neurologic problems across the body.

Key Projections on the Global Radiotherapy Devices Market:

In 2017, global sales of linear accelerator devices is expected to procure nearly half of global radiotherapy devices market value. The sales of linear accelerators for radiotherapy is expected to gain steadfast traction, procuring an annual growth of more than US$ 280 Mn from 2017 to 2022. With soaring incidence of cancers across European countries, the healthcare infrastructure in this region is expected to remain lucrative for adoption of effective cancer therapies such as radiotherapy. The demand for radiotherapy devices is expected to gain traction in Europe owing to its advantage over other cancer therapeutic devices in terms of controlling the growth of the malignant tumors. Moreover, cancer patients are likely to remain more inclined towards radiotherapy devices that limit the hospital stay duration. According to the report, Europe will remain the largest market for radiotherapy devices throughout the forecast period. In North America, changing lifestyles of consumers and penetration of urban cultures is fuelling the incidence of pancreatic cancer. Radiotherapy devices are expected to remain of great use in treatment of pancreatic cancer and borderline resectable cancer. The radiotherapy devices market in North America is expected to witness robust gains throughout the forecast period. Manufacturers of radiotherapy devices are expected to view the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region as lucrative for setting up production units. Favorable industrial regulations, low wages and high resource availability is expected to drive the growth of radiotherapy devices market in the APEJ region. The report predicts that the APEJ radiotherapy devices market is expected to grow at the fastest pace, reflecting a stellar CAGR of 11.5% through 2022. Towards the end of 2022, hospitals will emerge to be the largest end-users of radiotherapy devices. The demand for radiotherapy devices in oncological treatment centers is also anticipated to gain traction, procuring over one-fourth share on global market values throughout the forecast period.

The report has profiled leading manufacturers of radiotherapy devices which are expected to remain active in the expansion of global market, and these include Varian Medical Systems, RaySearch Laboratories AB, Theragenics Corp, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Elekta AB, Accuray, Inc., IsoRay, Inc., GE Healthcare, Vision RT Ltd., C.R. Bard, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, IBA Ion Beam Applications SA, Eckert & Ziegler Bebig, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Shinva Medical Instrument Company Limited, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. and AngioDynamics, Inc.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Radiotherapy Devices Historical volume analysis: The report provides a comparison of Radiotherapy Devices's historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

Radiotherapy Devices Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Radiotherapy Devices market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

Radiotherapy Devices Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Radiotherapy Devices demand outlook for the assessment period.

Post COVID consumer spending on Radiotherapy Devices: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Radiotherapy Devices market growth.

