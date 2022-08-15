Ultra-absorbent Baby Training Diapers to Account for Half of Global Revenue: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Baby training nappy diapers are used in the practice of elimination communication, a sort of communication that takes place between the caregiver and the infant in order to cater to the need of an infant to eliminate waste.

This process is commonly known as potty training. Due to the practice of elimination communication, the infants are trained to urinate and defecate in an appropriate place. This process of elimination communication or potty training is vital for the child, as it gives the child comfort and is a natural evolution of the child ultimately to maturity. However, care should be taken to ensure that potty training is not forced upon the child and there is no force used on the child to be potty trained.

It is in this context baby training nappy diapers are used so that the child is able to follow their own natural rhythm in the process of waste elimination and gradually gets trained in this practice of elimination communication. As per the recent report of Fact.MR on the global baby training nappy diaper market, this market is slated to exhibit a robust CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2017 till 2022. The market in the APEJ region is slated to demonstrate the maximum potential and attractiveness due to the rapidly growing population of the region.

Following projections from the Fact.MR’s global baby training nappy diaper market forecast is anticipated to be vital for market’s future growth

As far as the global baby training nappy diaper market’s product segments are concerned, the largest segment happens to be the ultra-absorbent segment, which represents more than two-third of the market value share in the year 2017. The ultra-absorbent segment is growing at US$ 819.1 Mn annually during the course of the forecast period, and this absolute growth is larger than any other segment.

As per the forecasts of the Fact.MR report, the 18-48 months segment is poised to reach a value of US$ 7,181.6 Mn in 2022. This represents a steady CAGR growth during the assessment period. The 18-48 months segment is estimated to account for nearly one-third of the total revenue share of the age group segment by the end of the year 2017.

MR forecasts that the online segment to touch a value of US$ 3,724.3 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period and is expected to gain a slightly higher market share by 2022-end. The online segment is exhibiting growing traction due to the fact that there is immense possibility of growth in the online marketplace arena of the developing world, especially the Asia Pacific region.

Competition Landscape

The prominent market players in the global baby training nappy diaper market are Delipap Oy, Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych S.A., Kao Corporation, Abena A/S, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Domtar Corporation, First Quality Enterprise Inc., Ontex Group NV, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA., Europrosan SpA and The Procter and Gamble Company.

