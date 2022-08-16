Adaptive Tech Solutions brings the best Alternative Communication Devices and Applications for Children

Sand Springs, OK, 2022-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Did you know that augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) is the communication methods used by individuals having difficulty speaking? Augmentative communication tools also embodies strategies to assist people with severe communication disabilities to participate more fully in their interpersonal interactions, education/learning, community activities, employment/ volunteerism, daily care, and other aspects of daily life. Adaptive Tech Solutions brings the best augmentative communication devices.

Adaptive Tech Solutions is a therapist owned and operated company focused on providing alternative communication devices for individuals with disabilities at affordable prices. Alternative communication is a form of communicating other than or instead of using speech. While augmentative communication devices help in increasing, amplifying, or adding to speech.

The owner of Adaptive Tech Solutions, Denise, has been a Speech-Language Pathologist and Assistive Technology Professional for over 30 years. She also hand picks all the products available at the store and has the expertise to correctly advise how to use adaptive products.

Communication devices at Adaptive Tech Solutions allow people with speech disorders the ability to communicate using talking buttons or talking boxes. Augmentative Communication Devices such as GoTalk Fit is an easy-to-use 4 or 9 message voice output device. Activate the easy on/off switch and begin to record messages on each of 3 levels for a total of 12 or 27 messages in this small handheld device. Each level is designated by a different colour LED and while switching modes occurs by holding in the Record Mode and listening for the auditory single beep to indicate the 4 message mode or two beeps to indicate 9 message modes. It is indeed a powerful communication device that’s hand-held for quick access. The plastic cover makes it perfect to toss into a purse, bag, or pocket without the buttons accidentally being pressed.

If you find GoTalk Fit amazing product you must check other alternative communication devices at Adaptive Tech Solutions such as iTalk4, Sequencer Communication device with switch output, GoTalk Design, SuperTalker Feather Touch Communicator and Easy Tech Communication Kit and many more.

One of the many verified buyers at Adaptive Tech Solutions says, “Thank you for having these devices available at such awesome prices!”

About Adaptive Tech Solutions:

