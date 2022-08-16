Clutch recognises Grinteq as Top IT Companies & Service Providers

Manhattan, New York, 2022-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Clutch is one of the most well-known platforms conducting a range of ratings and featuring the best of the best services companies all over the globe. A team of highly qualified experts makes sure to evaluate the client’s feedback, project expertise, online presence, and the quality of services being provided. Clutch is also one of the most trustworthy media for customer feedback since customers have to go through the verification process to share their reviews.

Grinteq was previously ranked among many different Clutch rankings, but this time got into a brand new one. The specialists recognized Grinteq and featured the company on the list of Top IT Companies and Service Providers.

Grinteq has proven to be efficient at developing a wide range of software solutions and providing customers with services of the highest caliber. Before placing Grinteq on the list, Clutch experts carefully analyzed client feedback, the work that had been accomplished in the past, and the presence on various media platforms.

Like other companies within the category, Grinteq focuses on supporting clients across the whole software development lifecycle: from consulting and code audits to delivery with web/app development and consequent software testing.

Their in-house team possesses the skillset across a range the sought-after ecommerce platforms, Webflow and WordPress systems, and numerous languages and frameworks. Whether the client needs to extend their existing team or have a full-cycle software delivery partner, Grinteq focuses on the valuable outcomes of every engagement. More insights into completed projects can be found on their Portfolio page.

“Clutch has always been a trustful resource for client reference. We believe that their professionalism and attention to detail are what customers seek when they come to IT vendor selection. As for Grinteq, one of our goals is to be a top-tier software development services provider. Being recognized by Clutch means we are one step closer to it” – Sergei Lakishik, Grinteq CEO.

About Grinteq

Grinteq is an IT Services company covering client needs from software delivery within the ecommerce segment to specialized custom development. With six years in the market and an impressive list of globally acknowledged clients, the business delivers complex projects and supports customers with various IT initiatives. Well-established processes and team’s skillset make it possible to start a new project within as little as five days and enhance client teams with top talent while cost-effective, near- and offshore software development services.

