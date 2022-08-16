Safety Rail Source Introduces Fixed Ladder Lifelines

Norristown, PA, 2022-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Safety Rail Source® in partnership with FallProtec® introduces the latest in custom built, high quality vertical lifelines to keep you safe on fixed ladders.

Vertical Lifelines can be retrofitted on existing ladders and act as a moving lifeline connector for buildings, water towers, masts, and industrial applications. OSHA states that vertical lifelines are mandatory for ladders above 20′ height. Standard sizes and custom designs are available.

There are two types of Fixed Ladder Lifelines; SecuRope and SecuRail. The SecuRope (Quickset) Fixed Ladder Lifeline System is a vertical cable lifeline. The end user connects with a vertical glider equipped with a brake. He can safely ascend and descend ladder and the glider will lock instantly in case of a fall.

The SecuRail (Pro Vertical) Fixed Ladder Lifeline System is a vertical rail lifeline. The end user connects with a vertical trolley equipped with a brake. He can safely ascend and descend ladder and the trolley will lock instantly in case of a fall.

Anyone interested in learning about this new product can find out more by visiting the Safety Rail Source website or calling 1-877-723-3766.

About Safety Rail Source: Safety Rail Source is a leading construction safety device company helping construction companies keep their workers safe. They were established in 1999 and have developed many exciting, cutting-edge safety products for the roofing industry. Their line of safety products works well in various sectors, including schools, industrial facilities, hotels, institutions, manufacturing plants, and hospitals.

