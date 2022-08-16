MilesWeb Announces the Biggest Independence Day Sale on Web Hosting

Nashik, Maharashtra, 2022-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — To commemorate India’s 75th Independence, MilesWeb, a decade-old and foremost Indian based web hosting provider has announced “Big Freedom Sale”, unveiling impressive discounts on top web hosting.

As a part of the company’s big sale, web professionals, business owners and digital dreamers can save flat 75% off on web hosting. In addition, the attention grabbing deal is that customers get a free domain name on the purchase of a web hosting plan.

As an example, their basic plans start at Rs.50 per month after a 75% discount, with a free domain included. Moreover, web hosting with a free domain is indeed a spectacular offer! With this, the company is also offering great discounts on its range of services including, reseller, VPS, dedicated, WooCommerce, Cloud hosting, & more.

MilesWeb has always strived to provide quality and competitively priced web hosting solutions, and this latest offering signifies the commitment right.

Since its founding in 2012, their organizational goal has remained constant, to follow a customer-driven approach, and meet clients requirements to the fullest.

Speaking about the special Independence Day offer, spokesperson at MilesWeb stated, “”This Independence day is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to get independent online and succeed! And we’re here to help you on every step of your online journey.”

“With MilesWeb, every customer can experience the industry’s best hosting experience, as they have a right infrastructure partner that helps to skyrocket their business,” he added.

It’s great freedom for customers to save big. MilesWeb hopes customers would take its benefit and meet their digital needs.

With the slashed prices, customers will enjoy 24×7 exceptional customer support and a 99.95% uptime guarantee for match-winning performance.

The sale is live until 20th August. To take advantage of the sale visit: https://www.milesweb.in/

About MilesWeb

Founded in 2012, MilesWeb is one the prominent and fastest-growing web hosting companies based in India. They take pride in offering high-quality and feature-packed web hosting solutions to small and big businesses alike. MilesWeb has been steadfast in customer satisfaction, and thus, has made a track record of serving 40,000+ clients around the world. Additionally, the company’s end goal is to deliver the best internet experience.