Leading The Monopoly In Nail polish Collection, BEROMT Cosmetics Marks It’s 5th Year Anniversary

PUNE, India , 2022-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — The company was registered in August2017, in that period it crossed its offline sale at Maharashtra, Gujrat, Delhi approx 1000+ pin codes . In 2019 it started it’s online marketing. However, the majority of the product and brand discovery happens online.

The brand is leading the monopoly in nail polish collection, it has more of the nail polishes like international brand. The idea came from international brands but the products are totally “Made In India”.

BEROMT’s social media platforms ace active engagement from their fans and followers . in 2021 November the brand faced a tragedy, it lost its Instagram page with 29k+ followers due to some technical issues and then started a new and reached the new heights again, as just on Instagram the brand crosses 10k followers making it one of best brands in market again.

Brand reached the heights at the time of covid pandemic by launching new products in every 15days. It also faced many issues in product formulation, making audience aware of their new products which were totally new in the market.

On completing 5 years, Darshana Kabra , CEO of Beromt Cosmetics says “ We are extremely humbled by the outpour of love and support we have received over the years from our customers, audiences, bloggers, influencers, my team, also I believe in selling products at reasonable price as price matters for we Indian people . She also added “as a student of B.Tech In Cosmetics I was curios about unique nail polish collection, it was very crucial for me and my brand to exuberant growth across for online and offline marketing”.

At present the annual revenue of the company is up to 36 to 50lakhs. The brand is aiming to launch unique variety of nail polish in near future in affordable price.