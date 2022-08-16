H WIN Introduced Newly Designed Level III Body Armor

Shanghai, China, 2022-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — H WIN is a force for innovation in body armor. It solved the problem of fragmentation with a special coating, which has been used on all types of hard armor since then. This plate is now optimized at a 10×12″ Level III ballistic armor rifle plate.

Three types of materials can be used to make body armor: soft, polyethylene, and alloy. The two primary materials for body armor are alumina carbide ceramic and polyethylene. Ceramic is slightly lighter than steel, and polyethylene is considerably lighter. Polyethylene and ceramic are less durable and stronger than steel and tend to be more expensive, especially polyethylene.

Their Research & Development team has continued to improve the performance of the Multi-Curve Ballistic Plate since its inception. The tireless efforts of their R&D team have led to improved protection and thinner designs.

This plate’s innovation lies in its composition. It uses a never-before-seen mix of Alumina carbide ceramic and polyethylene to create an efficient division of labor. Its protective abilities, weight, thickness, price, and cost are all examples of this plate’s benefits.

It is classified as a Level III+ Plate. It is capable of stopping high-power rifle-rated ammunition. It is currently undergoing NIJ certification. The threat level III+ certification is not currently available from the NIJ. Therefore, the III+ statuses of the plate have been independently and in-house checked. Clearance: Level III includes the ability to stop six rounds each of 7.62x51MM and M80 Ball 7.62x39mm mild core, while threat level III+ can address both M193 and M855 Penetrator 5.56x45MM high-velocity threats.

