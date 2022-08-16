Triguna Country Homes Provides World-class farmlands near Bangalore at the best prices with gated community

Bangalore, India, 2022-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Triguna Country Homes has beautiful, gated community farmland on offer, located close to Bangalore. The land is divided into world-class farm plots – that sprawl from 1/4 acre to one acre.

It helps build a weekend getaway home or a farmhouse. The community is created around the ‘Staying connected to your roots’ concept. The project stands out for being around a natural lake. This rich landscape is surrounded by flora and fauna, including the mini Miyawaki forest of 1500 sq ft. With every plot, you can find around 450 native plants.

These plots are perfect for people who are fed up with city areas where pollution levels are high. In this natural area, it is possible to get cleaner air. Plants start absorbing pollutants and then expel them back into the atmosphere. Teakwood, Guava, Mahogany, and Sandalwood are some of the native plants in the forest.

There are as many as 300 Farm plots, which range between 1/4 acre and 1 acre. It comes with cutting-edge outdoor & indoor amenities, solar-powered street lights, etc. Owners can live close to gardens, lawns, Pet Park, and Amphitheatre.

It is located 90 minutes away from Whitefield and 45 minutes away from Electronic City. Owners can get the property with 0 interest EMI options. There is a 5-star resort Triguna Clarks Exotica, which is spread over an area of 8 acres and a Life membership of this resort can be availed by the owners.

People who wish to reside here can enjoy a Joggers park amidst nature, a Bullock cart ride, and more. They can get modern amenities with serene beauty, and customers can get the best of both worlds – greenery and amenities. The land is the best place for families to get a picturesque residence in the lap of nature so that they can manage to live a healthy life.

Triguna Country Homes is designed well, to cater to the needs of people who want to live in natural surroundings and feast their eyes on abundant greenery, while managing to enjoy the best 21st-century amenities.

For more information or any enquiry visit the website https://trigunacountryhomes.com.

