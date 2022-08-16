Fertilizer Catalyst Market Distribution Channel Analysis and Regional Estimates, 2027

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 16, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Fertilizer Catalyst Industry Overview

The global fertilizer catalyst market size was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% from 2021 to 2027. Catalysts are organometallic compounds that find widespread application in fertilizer and refinery applications. The market is majorly driven by product innovation aimed at reducing greenhouse emissions and improving process efficiency. The implementation of new pollution norms is expected to provide a positive impetus to market growth. Haldor Topsoe and Clariant have developed products that aim at reducing greenhouse emissions, along with improving material recovery. Major governments globally are implementing regulations on the production of ammonia, ammonium nitrate, and calcium ammonium nitrate, complex fertilizers, and nitric acid plants. The implementation of these norms is expected to force manufacturers to procure catalysts that help counter these problems and make the process sustainable.

The U.S. dominated the North American market in 2020. It is the largest producer and exporter of phosphorus and ammonia in the world. The U.S. is the fourth-largest manufacturer of nitrogen fertilizers and the second-largest producer of phosphate globally. The U.S. market is largely driven by the sustainability initiatives undertaken by the local governments. In the last three years, manufacturers in the U.S. have invested around USD 3.8 billion in capital expansions aimed at achieving sustainability initiatives formulated for the fertilizer industry.

Fertilizer production across the globe is growing at a steady pace backed by rising yields and the growing demand for food. It is estimated that around 60% of the global food supply is facilitated by synthetic fertilizer production. However, rising sustainability initiatives undertaken by the local manufacturers have called for the implementation of efficient manufacturing practices globally. Catalysts play an important role in improving process efficiency by reducing the formation of by-products, along with improving the selectivity of the processes.

The raw materials used in the production of fertilizer catalysts are base metals such as iron, nickel, zinc, vanadium, chromium, and copper, along with precious metals such as platinum, rhodium, palladium, and ruthenium. The prices of most base metals have fallen, but the drop in prices is substantially lower than that of oil prices. The largest declines have been observed in the prices of copper and zinc, which have fallen by around 15% since January 2019.

The slowdown in global activities, particularly in China, which accounts for more than half of the global consumption of metals, has impacted the market scenario of base metals. Production disruptions resulting from shutdowns of mines and refineries due to the outbreak of COVID-19 are also impacting supply. As per the current estimates, 15% of copper mines and 20% of zinc mines are currently either offline or operating at reduced capacities. However, major iron ore operations in Australia and Brazil have been impacted to a lower extent because of their highly automated and remote operations.

Fertilizer Catalyst Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fertilizer catalyst market on the basis of product, process, and region:

Fertilizer Catalyst Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Iron-based

Vanadium based

Platinum-based

Rhodium based

Nickel-based

Palladium based

Ruthenium based

Zinc based

Cobalt-based

Molybdenum based

Chromium-based

Copper Chromite

Fertilizer Catalyst Process Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Haber-Bosch Process

Contact Process

Nitric Acid Production

Potassium Fertilizer Production

Urea Production

Fertilizer Catalyst Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Süd-Chemie India Pvt. Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp AG

BASF SE

LKAB Minerals AB

Albemarle Corporation

Unicat Catalyst Technologies, Inc.

Clariant AG

Johnson Matthey

Haldor Topsoe

Quality Magnetite

