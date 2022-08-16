Disposable Surgical Devices Market Revenue Drivers, Business Opportunities and Growth Analysis, 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 16, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Disposable Surgical Devices Industry Overview

The global disposable surgical devices market size was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as neurological, cardiovascular, infectious, and urological disorders, is expected to fuel the growth of the market. The high incidence of diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, and other autoimmune disorders across the globe is also a major factor responsible for the rising number of surgical procedures. Estimates from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) indicate that globally, over 425 million people were suffering from diabetes in 2017. Out of these, 327 million individuals were in the age group of 20 to 64 years and 98 million were over 65 years. Type II diabetes is the most common type and 90% of the diabetic population is suffering from this form of the disease.

The increasing number of surgical procedures is also one of the key factors expected to drive the overall market. According to OMICS International Conference, 2015, approximately 234 million surgical procedures are performed annually. Furthermore, the 2017 Plastic Surgery Report released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons stated that 17.5 million minimally invasive surgical procedures were performed in 2017, indicating a 2% rise from the previous year. These facts highlight that there will be a steady demand for plastic surgeries in the coming years. As a result, the usage of disposable surgical devices is anticipated to grow over the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Disposable Surgical Devices Market

Sterilization plays an important role in the healthcare industry. The probability of getting affected by an infection or a virus is high in medical settings, like clinics, hospitals, and laboratories. The usage of disposable medical devices helps in overcoming the challenges faced for sterilization of a device used for a procedure. Patients must visit medical settings such as hospitals for surgical procedures. COVID-19 has negatively impacted the visit of patients to these medical settings, which may hinder the adoption of surgical procedures. However, the number of surgical procedures is expected to increase gradually over the forecast period. During this pandemic, a large population is preferring disposable devices for usage as well as for treatment to avoid the transmission of the virus. Therefore, the growing health consciousness among people, increasing number of hospital visits, and longer hospital stays are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Despite various advantages associated with disposable devices and the growing demand for these devices, there are certain factors that may limit the market growth. Surgical sutures and staplers are mainly used for wound closure surgeries. However, these devices cause pain and require frequent visits to the hospitals or clinics for removal. Additionally, the usage of these devices sometimes leads to infections and tissue inflammation, thereby negatively impacting its adoption. People seeking wound closure surgeries mostly prefer less or non-invasive options, such as glues and sealants, to avoid infection and pain. The availability of less or non-invasive alternates for disposable surgical devices is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Healthcare Industry Related Reports

Surgical Sutures Market – The global surgical sutures market size was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Electrosurgical Devices Market – The global electrosurgical devices market size was valued at USD 4.46 billion in 2015. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and increasing adoption of technologically advanced products are driving market growth.

Disposable Surgical Devices Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable surgical devices market based on product, application, and region:

Disposable Surgical Device Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Surgical Sutures & Staplers

Handheld Surgical Devices

Electrosurgical Devices

Disposable Surgical Device Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Neurosurgery

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

Wound Closure

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

General Surgery

Others

Disposable Surgical Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

November 2020, Aspen Surgical acquired Protek Medical Products, Inc. This acquisition will help Aspen in strengthening its product portfolio, which also includes disposable surgical devices.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Disposable Surgical Devices Industry include

Braun Melsungen AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Aspen Surgical

Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Ethicon

CooperSurgical Inc.

Surgical Innovations

Order a free sample PDF of the Disposable Surgical Devices Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.