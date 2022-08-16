Saudi Arabia Medical Disposables Market expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

Saudi Arabia Medical Disposables Industry Overview

The Saudi Arabia medical disposables market size was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2020. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market in Saudi Arabia is attributed owing to the growing number of surgeries, rising prevalence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, and impact of Covid-19.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes is the major factor driving the market for medical disposables in Saudi Arabia. For instance, as per the report published by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) in 2020, the prevalence rate of diabetes in Saudi Arabia is 18.3%. It also reported that Saudi Arabia is the 7th-highest country for new cases of type 1 diabetes. The WHO data estimated that about 7.00 million of the population in Saudi Arabia is diabetic and 3 million have pre-diabetes. As long-term diabetes causes diabetic foot ulcers, which, in turn, extends hospital stays, thus, driving the market over the projected period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Saudi Arabia Medical Disposables Market

Supplies and devices specified for the management of chronic diseases might witness high revenue growth amongst medical disposables. The supplies and devices segment majorly comprises dialysis, transdermal drug delivery, urinary drainage, respiratory disorders, ostomy, and incontinence. Demand for first aid kits and medical waste disposal supplies is also anticipated to grow rapidly, owing to growing self-treatment applications, and rising preferences for high value-added products with superior infection prevention protections. Additionally, advances in the quality of medical disposables will also advance the safety and outcome of numerous patient procedures in Saudi Arabia.

The current COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a substantial impact on the market for medical disposables in Saudi Arabia. According to Worldometer estimates, as of 7 June 2021, there are total 458,707 cases in Saudi Arabia, of which, 7,471 people died and 441,860 have recovered. The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically increased the demand for medicines, medical disposable products, and hospital equipment, and emergency supplies. Furthermore, in May 2020, Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) is aiding India to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by enabling local manufacture of around 150,000 protective essentials and testing products daily. These include Covid-19 test kits, goggles, gloves face shields, surgical masks, and gowns.

Increasing government healthcare expenditure is a key factor fueling the growth of the market for medical disposables in Saudi Arabia. For instance, according to the Flanders Investment and Trade Market Survey in 2020, the government allotted about USD 48.71 billion (SR 177 billion) to healthcare in which, 19.00% of the budget was allocated for building new hospitals with large bed capacity, developing new primary healthcare units and medical research centers. However, following the outbreak of Covid-19, spending on health has amplified by more than 50.00% of the budget allocated to the Ministry. Moreover, the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia is predicted to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 12.3% by the end of 2020, as per Aon Hewitt, a US-based consultant.

In addition, the Saudi medical devices market represents about 50.0% of the Middle Eastern market which was projected to reach USD 2.1 billion (SR 7.5bn) in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 10.0%. The growth is owing to augmented demand for healthcare services, increased government expenditure, and the spread of health insurance services. Saudi Arabia imports nearly 90.00% of its medical device requirements from abroad mainly from the U.S. and Europe owing to inadequate local supply.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Europe Breast Pumps Market : The Europe breast pumps market size was valued at USD 387.37 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.84% from 2022 to 2030.

The Europe breast pumps market size was valued at USD 387.37 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.84% from 2022 to 2030. High Level Disinfection Services Market: The global high level disinfection services market size was valued at USD 22.39 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.30% from 2022 to 2030.

Saudi Arabia Medical Disposables Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Saudi Arabia medical disposables market on the basis of product, raw material, and end use:

Saudi Arabia Medical Disposables Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Wound Management Products

Drug Delivery Products

Diagnostic and Laboratory Disposables

Dialysis Disposables

Incontinence Products

Respiratory Supplies

Sterilization Supplies

Non-woven Disposables

Disposable Masks

Disposable Eye Gear

Disposable Gloves

Hand Sanitizers

Other Products

Saudi Arabia Medical Disposables Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Plastic Resin

Nonwoven Material

Rubber

Paper and Paperboard

Metals

Glass

Other Raw Materials

Saudi Arabia Medical Disposables End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

Other End-use

Market Share Insights

March 2021 : Careon Healthcare Solutions has finalized joint ventures in Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka for surgical, medical disposable products. This might expand the customer base of the firm.

: Careon Healthcare Solutions has finalized joint ventures in Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka for surgical, medical disposable products. This might expand the customer base of the firm. December 2020: Jofo Nonwovens Co. and Takween Advanced Industries jointly signed an agreement for the sale of 70.00% of the shares of Advance Fabrics Company (SAAF), a Saudi Arabia-based nonwovens manufacturer.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the Saudi Arabia medical disposables market include:

SABIC

Medical Disposable Manufacturing Company (MDM)

ACTEST Ltd.

Al Shidani Middle East L.L.C

Smith & Nephew PLC

Bayer AG

Becton Dickson and Company

3M

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott

Medtronic

Order a free sample PDF of the Saudi Arabia Medical Disposables Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.