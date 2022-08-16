Egypt Book Services Market is Growing at a Remarkable CAGR 2021 to 2028

Egypt Book Services Industry Overview

The Egypt book services market size was valued at USD 201.52 million in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing consumer spending on books, supported by higher incomes and innovations for enhancing the overall reading experience, are the factors expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Rising consumer spending and an increased focus on self-development, are some of the other factors majorly driving the demand for books. This has led to greater momentum for the growth of the market in Egypt. With a surge in purchasing power, consumers are more willing to spend on different genres and services that drive their hobbies and interests.

One of the key challenges for the market is the rising prices of print and e-book titles, which is resulting in consumers seeking alternative options rather than buying first-hand copies. Moreover, the approval needed from the Ministry of Security for the purchase of printers, scanners, fax machines, and copiers acts as a major challenge for the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the publishing industry in the world in general, and particularly the Arab world, as many international exhibitions that are considered crucial for marketing and selling books were canceled. As the publishers earn most of their revenue through these book fairs, the cancellation of these events put a halt to the structural growth of the industry.

Furthermore, in March 2020, Bibliotheca Alexandrina uploaded 200,000 electronic books for free on the ‘Dar’ website, aiming to further the availability of knowledge through the digital world. With coronavirus spread across the country, it called on people confined home to read the Bibliotheca’s electronic library on its official website.

Egypt Book Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Egypt book services market based on genre and language:

Egypt Book Services Genre Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Academics

Fiction

Science

History

Biography

Articles

Religion

Utility Books

Others

Egypt Book Services Language Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Arabic

English

Foreign (German, Spanish, French)

Market Share Insights

February 2021: The National Center for Child Culture issued the book ‘The Lazy Bee’, a collection of stories presenting important educational values for children.

The National Center for Child Culture issued the book ‘The Lazy Bee’, a collection of stories presenting important educational values for children. July 2020: Al Manhal officially launched the world’s largest Arabic online bookstore, the Al Manhal Store, which is home to over 90,000 titles from reputable publishers across the Arab and Islamic landscape.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Egypt book services market are:

The Anglo Egyptian Bookshop

Diwan

AUC Press

Aboudi Bookstore

Adam Bookshop

Bookbuz

Berkelouw Books

Jamalon

International Language Bookshop

Al Kotob Khan

Ekra

Nile Wafrat.com

