Industrial Dust Collector Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028

Industrial Dust Collector Industry Overview

The global industrial dust collector market size was valued at USD 7.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The market growth is expected to be driven by stringent government regulations to achieve environmental compliance and increasing hygiene standards in the food industry. The growing scope of application of these devices in the construction industry, rising industrial manufacturing & global economic activities, rapid infrastructure development, and an increasing number of coal power plants are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. In addition, there are some regulations, such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), that issue standards to regulate air quality in the industries.

The OSHA regulates worker’s exposure to hexavalent chromium (metal found in the weld fumes). The particulates of hexavalent chromium are extremely small and can create serious problems when inhaled. These regulations are driving the market growth. On the other hand, the global industrial dust collector market growth was declined in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Factors, such as shutting down of the manufacturing plants of several end-use industries, a decline in production due to the lack of raw material availability, and supply chain disruptions, have adversely affected the market growth. Moreover, high maintenance costs and strong competition from other air filtration technologies, such as membrane filtration, can hamper the market growth.

Industrial Dust Collector Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial dust collector market on the basis of type, end-use industry, mechanism, mobility, and region:

Industrial Dust Collector Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Baghouse

Cartridge

Wet Scrubbers

Inertial Separators

Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP)

Others

Industrial Dust Collector End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Energy & Power

Steel

Cement

Mining

Others

Industrial Dust Collector Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Dry

Wet

Industrial Dust Collector Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Portable

Fixed

Industrial Dust Collector Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global industrial dust collector market include:

FLSmidth

Hamon

Camfil AB

Thermax Limited

Kelin Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.

KC Cottrell

Nederman Holding AB

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

