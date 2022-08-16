Cutting Balloon Catheter Market Growth To Surge Owing To Increasing Adoption By (Use Applications) : Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-08-16

As per latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR, the global cutting balloon catheter market reached a valuation of around US$ 180 Mn in 2020, which amounts to around 5% share of the overall balloon catherization market. Sales of cutting balloon catheters are slated to accelerate at a steady CAGR of 4% to top US$ 260 Mn by 2031. Demand for drug delivery cutting balloon catheters for coronary artery disease is set to increase at a CAGR of 3% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Market Size Value in 2020 US$ 180 Mn
Market Forecast for 2031 US$ 260 Mn
Global Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 4% CAGR
Share of Top 5 Companies 40%

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Nylon Cutting Balloon Catheter, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Nylon Cutting Balloon Catheter Market.

Key Segments Covered in Cutting Balloon Catheter Industry Research

  • Indication

    • Cutting Balloon Catheters for Coronary Artery Disease
    • Cutting Balloon Catheters for Peripheral Vascular Disease

  • Raw Material

    • Polyurethane Cutting Balloon Catheters
    • Nylon Cutting Balloon Catheters
    • Others

  • End User

    • Cutting Balloon Catheters for Hospitals
    • Cutting Balloon Catheters for Ambulatory Surgical Centers
    • Cutting Balloon Catheters for Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Competitive Landscape

Several major market players are concentrating their efforts on forming effective joint ventures, acquisitions, and/or collaborations to expand their respective customer bases. Leading manufacturers of cutting balloon catheters are concentrating their efforts on new product developments and launches to increase their market share.

With constant development in the healthcare industry, cutting balloon catheter manufacturers are keeping a record of the latest advancements to formulate key business strategies.

Key Question answered in the survey of Nylon Cutting Balloon Catheter market report:

  • Sales and Demand of Nylon Cutting Balloon Catheter
  • Growth of Nylon Cutting Balloon Catheter Market
  • Market Analysis of Nylon Cutting Balloon Catheter
  • Market Insights of Nylon Cutting Balloon Catheter
  • Key Drivers Impacting the Nylon Cutting Balloon Catheter market
  • Which are the Key drivers impacted by Nylon Cutting Balloon Catheter market
  • Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Market Survey of Nylon Cutting Balloon Catheter

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Global cutting balloon catheter market to top US$ 260 Mn by 2031.
  • Polyurethane cutting balloon catheters projected to reach valuation of around US$ 65 Mn by 2031.
  • Demand for cutting balloon catheters for coronary artery disease expected to increase at CAGR of 3% through 2031.
  • Sales of nylon cutting balloon catheters projected to record above 2% CAGR over next 10 years.
  • Market in North America holds share of more than 40%.
  • Market in South Korea expected to reach valuation of US$ 40 Mn by 2031.
  • Industry in Russia to record 2% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

“Growing adoption of advanced technology for healthcare and wellness, emergence of innovative products, and consumer concerns regarding heart diseases and their treatment are all driving demand for cutting balloon catheters,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

