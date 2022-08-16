Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter Market To Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-08-16 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Drug eluting balloon catheter is witnessing robust adoption owing to its overwhelming results in cardiovascular and peripheral artery procedures. Moreover, drug eluting balloon catheter is also turning out to be useful for patients who are unable to undergo percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures.

Encouraged by this situation, various drug eluting balloon catheter manufacturers across the globe are now increasing their production capacity. The aforementioned factors are reflecting favorably on the global sales of the drug eluting balloon catheter.

Also, companies are aiming to manufacture cost-effective catheters in order to increase market penetration. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and soaring incidences of cardiology intervention procedures is facilitating the growth of the global drug-eluting balloon catheter market.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=146

Improvement in Predictive Analytics Across Healthcare is Driving the Growth Of Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter Market

Increasing awareness regarding the individual’s health coupled with the ongoing advancement in healthcare infrastructures such as improvement in data science and predictive analytics are creating lucrative growth opportunities for the Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter market.

Fact.MR projects that the global market for drug eluting balloon catheter will surge at a robust CAGR between 2018 and 2022. In addition, factors such as enhanced reimbursement policies, rising geriatric population, and growing healthcare expenditure are anticipated to positively impact the market’s growth.

The arrival of new-generation drug eluting balloon catheters as well as heavier investments in R&D pipelines in order to increase its utility is also anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers and stakeholders in the global market for drug eluting balloon catheters.

Market Taxonomy

Indicatione
  • Coronary Artery Disease
  • Peripheral Vascular Diseas
End User
  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories
Raw Material
  • Polyurethane
  • Nylon
  • Others

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=146

Key Insights From the Report Include: 

  • Among regions, Europe will retain its dominant position in the market over the forecast period. Between 2017 and 2022, the drug eluting balloon catheter market in Europe will reflect a CAGR of 20.5%. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) market will also witness robust growth over the next couple of years.
  • By indication, drug eluting balloon catheter will be used mostly for treating coronary artery disease. Currently, the coronary artery disease indication segment will command for more than two-third revenue share of the global market.
  • Hospitals will remain the largest end-user of drug eluting balloon catheter in 2017 and 2022. Sales of drug eluting balloon catheter currently command for close to 73% market share in terms of revenue. Hospitals are one of the most preferred medical settings for undertaking coronary artery and restenosis procedures.
  • By raw material, demand nylon-based drug eluting balloon catheter will continue to gain traction over the assessment period. Currently, sales of nylon-based drug eluting balloon catheter account for close to 54.1% revenue share of the global market. Towards the end of 2022, more than US$ 244 Mn worth of nylon drug eluting balloon catheters are expected to be sold worldwide.

Competitive Landscape

Research in the drug eluting balloon catheter space by key players is anticipated bolster development and sales of more precise and efficient drug eluting balloon catheters.

  • In February 2021, L2Mtech GmbH was awarded its first CE mark on six products. This marks a milestone in the company’s history and proves the efficacy and safety of its innovative cardiovascular and endovascular applications. The company is planning to commercially launch the products with the CE mark recognition.
  • In June 2020, iVascular SLU, a medical device company, announced the global launch of its novel coronary artery drug-coated balloon. The product – Essential Pro – has several improvements from its predecessor.
  • In March 2021, MedAlliance announced that it had received FDA approval for its drug-eluting coronary balloon. The product is called the Selution SLR sustained limus release drug-eluting balloon catheter. It received a go-ahead for its design, which improved luminal diameter in individuals affected with atherosclerotic lesions.

Full Access of this Report Is Available At – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/146

Competition Tracking

  • Cardionovum GmbH
  • Cook Medical INC
  • Cordis Corporation
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd
  • Jotech GmbH
  • MicroPort Scientific Corporation
  • Terumo Corporation
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Tokai Medical Products Inc.
  • BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Medtronic Plc.

For More Insight- https://www.factmr.com/article/124/latest-trends-in-the-healthcare-industry-how-has-it-transformed-businesses

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution