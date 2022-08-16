Boxing Gloves Market are poised to reach nearly US$ 150 Mn by 2022-end

A new report by Fact.MR estimates the global boxing gloves market to exhibit a moderate CAGR through 2022. The global market for boxing gloves is expected to reach roughly US$ 150 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

One of the latest trends that is gaining higher traction in the global boxing gloves market is rising prevalence of women’s boxing. Seeking favor among various tournaments, women’s boxing has witnessed a wide acceptance among broadcasters. Five categories are being allotted to women’s boxing at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Leading players in the market are now focusing on product innovation, including lightweight yet strong headgear and high-quality gloves for women, in a bid to expand their presence in the market. Vendors of boxing gloves are also concentrating on expanding their businesses across new as well as untapped markets across the globe. These factors might influence growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Prevalence of boxing tournaments across the globe has significantly surged over the past couple of years, with increasing participating of individuals in this sport. In addition, a number of training clubs have come into existence, with boxing gaining high popularity as a sport. The AIBA International Boxing Association is seeking propulsion in the events of women’s boxing at the Olympic Games which will be held in 2020 at Tokyo, Japan. Several new boxing tournaments are being registered, for instance – the ICBL had commenced its operations in 2016, and has now become the world’s first competitive boxing league. In 2017, the Boxing federation of India is planning on launching domestic boxing league, for increasing the sport’s popularity, thereby accelerating sales of boxing gloves in the region.

Boxing Gloves Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Boxing Gloves market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Boxing Gloves market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Boxing Gloves, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Boxing Gloves, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Boxing Gloves, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Boxing Gloves has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Boxing Gloves domain.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Pulse Oximeters: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Boxing Gloves demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Boxing Gloves. As per the study, the demand for Boxing Gloves will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Boxing Gloves. As per the study, the demand for Boxing Gloves will grow through 2029. Boxing Gloves historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Boxing Gloves consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Boxing Gloves Market Segmentations:

Glove Type Bag Gloves

Boxing Gloves Sales Channel Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Third Party Online Channel Buyer Type Individual

Institutional

Promotional

