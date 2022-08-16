Women’s Bicycle Market bringing in revenues just over US$ 12.5 Bn by the end of 2022

Increasing association of cycling activities with healthy lifestyles continues to promote the use of bicycles among consumers, particularly women. Hectic workloads, sedentary jobs and lack of outdoor exposure urge women to hop on their bicycles, and take a ride across the neighborhood, or even the countryside. Baskets attached at the front of women’s bicycles add that chic quotient which we miss in regular bicycles. Apart from being convenient than walking or jogging, women’s bicycles are also gaining traction improving the body metabolism. Increasing entry of women in global sports industry is also propelling the demand for women’s bicycles as a key tool for general regulation of health among female athletes.

A recent report published by Fact.MR reveals that women’s bicycles have been in vogue for years. But, in the years to come, the global demand for women’s bicycles is expected to tread at a sluggish pace. Availability of other convenient options for commuting short distances, coupled with higher preference of women to exercise bike or gym bike for maintaining health, is lowering the need for this outdoorsy vehicle.

According to Fact.MR, the global market for women’s bicycles will propel at a moderate pace, bringing in revenues just over US$ 12.5 Bn by the end of 2022. Following insights will offer a comprehensive outlook on the future of global women’s bicycle market for the forecast period, 2017-2022.

Women's Bicycle Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Women’s Bicycle market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Women’s Bicycle market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Women’s Bicycle, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Women’s Bicycle, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Women’s Bicycle, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Women’s Bicycle has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Women’s Bicycle domain.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Pulse Oximeters: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Women’s Bicycle demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Women’s Bicycle. As per the study, the demand for Women’s Bicycle will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Women’s Bicycle. As per the study, the demand for Women’s Bicycle will grow through 2029. Women’s Bicycle historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Women’s Bicycle consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Women’s Bicycle Market Segmentations:

Product Type Road Bicycle

Sports Bicycle

Mountain Bicycle

Hybrid Bicycle Technology Conventional

Electric Pricing Low Range

Mid-Range

Premium Range Distribution Channel Independent Outlet

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Franchised Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Third Party Online Channel

