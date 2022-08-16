Growing Use Adoption To Fuel Sales of Scoring Balloon Catheter Market During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global scoring balloon catheter market is anticipated expand at a CAGR of 7% and top a valuation of US$ 350 Mn by 2031.

Increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease has led to an upsurge in demand for scoring balloon catheter devices in the healthcare sector. Moreover, increasing demand for medical devices equipped with enhanced technology is projected to positively impact sales growth of scoring balloon catheters.

Manufacturers are adopting scoring technology for the production of balloon catheter devices in the healthcare sector. Healthcare professionals prefer using scoring balloon catheters over conventional catheter devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases.

Factors Propelling Global Market Growth

Increasing prevalence of coronary artery diseases has led to an upsurge in demand for scoring balloon catheter devices in the healthcare sector. Healthcare manufacturers prefer scoring balloon catheter devices over the conventional devices for the treatment of the coronary artery diseases attributed to limitations such as uncontrolled dissections including bailout stenting and insufficient luminal expansion. Moreover, healthcare professionals prefer using scoring balloon catheter devices over conventional catheter devices for treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. Fibrocalcific lesion is resistant to dialation through conventional balloon catheter devices attributed to inadequate luminal expansion. Due to these factors, manufacturers are adopting scoring technology for the production of the scoring balloon catheter devices in the healthcare sector. These factors are likely to contribute towards the global market growth of scoring balloon catheter positively.

On the other hand, growing risks regarding artery collapse during the catheterization treatment is projected to influence demand for scoring balloon catheter devices negatively. Moreover, increasing risks of infection due to the treatment of catheterization is projected to pose significant challenges for scoring balloon catheter devices in the global market by 2022 – end. These factors are expected to inhibit the global market growth of scoring balloon catheter devices during the projected period.

Key Segments in Scoring Balloon Catheter Industry Research

Raw Material Polyurethane Scoring Balloon Catheters Nylon Scoring Balloon Catheters Others

Indication Scoring Balloon Catheters for Coronary Artery Diseases Scoring Balloon Catheters for Peripheral Vascular Diseases Scoring Balloon Catheters for Renal Vascular Diseases Others Scoring Balloon Catheters for dialysis Scoring Balloon Catheters for Angioplasty

End User Scoring Balloon Catheters for Hospitals Scoring Balloon Catheters for Ambulatory Surgical Centers Scoring Balloon Catheters for Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories



Nylon to Represent a Leading Market

Cardiac catheterization laboratories is projected to register a relatively high CAGR among other end users in the global market of scoring balloon catheter through 2022. In revenue terms, hospitals will witness a relatively high growth in the global market by 2022–end. Hospitals in Europe is projected to generate significant revenue globally throughout 2022.

In terms of disease indications, coronary artery disease is projected to represent a relatively high growth in revenue terms in the global market of scoring balloon catheter devices. This segment will witness around US$ 40 Mn in the global market in 2017. Peripheral vascular disease segment is projected to register significant growth after coronary artery disease segment.

Nylon among various raw materials is projected to register a relatively high growth in revenue terms throughout 2022. This segment will represent US$ 30 Mn by the end of 2017. Among other regions, North America will witness a major market for the nylon segment globally. Polyurethane is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the global market by 2022 – end.

Market Players

Key players in the global market of scoring balloon catheter are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc, Tokai Medical Products Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Jotech GmbH, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Hexacath, Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Cordis Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Cardionovum GmbH, and Cook Medical INC.

