Esports Market size is set to surpass US$ 6,000 million by 2028

The eSports market is likely to surpass US$ 6,000 million by 2028-end on account of sizeable sponsorships, growing smartphone adoption, introduction of virtual reality and ameliorating eSports infrastructure. A new study on the global eSports market by Fact.MR estimates global revenues to grow by 7x through 2028.

As the commercial platform of eSports industry includes the amalgamation of multiple avenues across industries starting from an eSports infrastructure to the broadcast media, the report covers all the vital avenues of the eSports market. Elaborating further, the eSports market is categorized in segments based on device, end-user, age group, revenue stream and region that hold significant influence on the overall performance of the eSports market.

According to the study, an increasing adoption rate of smartphones, development of high definition displays and incrementing internet speed and bandwidth has led to a neck and neck competition between two of the eSports device type segments – tablets & laptops and smartphones. Smartphones are expected to outnumber tablets & laptops segment by 2028 end, considering feasibility, popularity and affordability of the devices.

Amidst the prevailing incertitude regarding whether eSports is a sport or a game or a mind sport, the study has categorized two major end users of the eSports market including professional players and occasional viewers. While the number of occasional viewers is on the rise, professional players hold a major market share as more and more youngsters opt to become a professional gamer. In consonance with this trend, the study reveals that among different age groups, revenue contribution from the age group 26-35 years is estimated to expand at a higher CAGR of about 24% during 2018 – 2028.

Esports Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Esports market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Esports market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for eSports, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in eSports, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of eSports, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Esports has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Esports domain.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Esports: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Esports demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for eSports. As per the study, the demand for Esports will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Lithium-ion Battery Cathode. As per the study, the demand for Esports will grow through 2029. Esports historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Esports consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

