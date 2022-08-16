Hoverboard Market will expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2017-2022)

According to the recent study conducted by Fact.MR, the global hoverboard market will surpass a valuation of US$ 1,700 Mn. The demand for hoverboards has gained traction owing to its increasing affordability. Manufacturers are trying to make the product accessible to a wide pool of consumers, which has led to the availability of hoverboards at a lower-price range. The rising trend of using new-age electronic devices and increasing reliance on mobility equipment is fueling the demand for hoverboard in developed markets.

Manufacturers of hoverboards are concentrating on enhancing technology, ergonomics, and range. Moreover, some of the latest hoverboards come with added features such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi connectivity and wireless charging. Such features in hoverboard are luring more buyers. On the other hand, various instances of technological failure, and malfunctioning continues dampen the surging spirit of the global market for hoverboard. In many countries, government authorities have enforced strict safety regulation of hoverboard manufacturing. Low power capacity and extensive charging time remain few of the other technological limitation of the product.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for hoverboards, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in the hoverboard market, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of hoverboards, along with their detailed profiles. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for hoverboards. As per the study, the demand for hoverboards will grow through 2029.

Hoverboard historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

Hoverboard consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Hoverboard Market Segmentations:

Product Type Single Wheeled

Double Wheeled Wheel Size 6.5 inch

8 inch

10 inch Application Recreational Activities

Business Purpose

Personal Mobility Sales Channel Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Online

Sports Stores

Others

