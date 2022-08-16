Football Shoes Market are expected to account for nearly US$ 19,000 Mn revenues by 2022-end

A new report published by Fact.MR has projected the global football shoes market to exhibit a sluggish expansion throughout the forecast period (2017-2022). Approximately US$ 19,000 Mn revenues will be accounted by the global football shoes market by 2022-end.

The football shoes manufactured currently utilize leather, or synthetic materials. Even though these materials are found have several advantages, players have been experiencing various challenges pertaining to football shoes prepared by these materials. The elastic property of leather football shoes have benefitted various players by conforming to their foot sizes, perfectly fitting them. However, the same property of leather sometimes is observed to result into plastic deformation, leading towards the replacement of shoes. Higher potential of leather in water absorption adds to the weight of football shoes, and complicate their cleaning procedure. Leather football shoes, as they are produced a naturally derived material, entail high costs. Moreover, less choices of color are available in leather shoes, unlike the synthetic ones. Although synthetic material offers high water resistant capability, they get slicker during prolonged exposure to water, for example – in rain, further resulting into less feeling on the football. As synthetic material is inorganic, football shoes produced using this material need longer break-in times. The aforementioned factors might influence demand for football shoes across the globe. In addition, substantial rise in the availability of counterfeit football shoes, which are produced by local manufacturers has been affecting the distribution channels worldwide. New market entrants, such as New Balance, are incurring challenges for predominant players including Nike and Adidas. These factors are further expected to impact growth of the market in the near future.

Football Shoes Market Segmentations:

Shoes Type Soft Ground

Firm Ground

Artificial Ground

Hard Ground

Indoor Material Type K-Leather

Natural Leather

Synthetic Leather

Synthetic

Mesh

Knit Buyer Type Individual

Institutional

Promotional Sales Channel Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Third Party Online Channel

