Portable Generators Market reflecting a CAGR of 6.5% over the upcoming decade (2021-2031)

Fact.MR establishes that the global portable generators market is expected to be valued at US$ 850 Mn in 2021, reflecting a CAGR of 6.5% over the upcoming decade (2021-2031). Portable generators powered by diesel or gasoline are thought to be significant contributors to CO2 emissions. Diesel generators, for example, are prohibited in many European towns due to excessive levels of pollution.

From 2016 to 2020, sales of portable generators accelerated at a CAGR of 5.5%. During the pandemic crisis, demand somewhat contracted, amid supply constraints in the first half. Eventually, demand accelerated, as stay-at-home directives prompted an increase in electricity consumption levels, for professional and leisurely purposes.

To address the pollution issue without jeopardizing energy supply, market participants have developed hybrid generators that may drastically cut emissions. Photovoltaic (PV) diesel hybrid generators have recently gained popularity. Furthermore, substantial R&D and innovation investment has opened the road for novel hybrid generators, which may be ascribed to shifting customer preferences as well as rigorous environmental rules imposed by government authorities. On the back of these trends, the market is likely to reach US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031.

Portable Generators Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Portable Generators market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Portable Generators market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Portable Generators has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Portable Generators domain.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Portable Generators : the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Portable Generators demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Lithium-ion Battery Cathode. As per the study, the demand for Portable Generators will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Lithium-ion Battery Cathode. As per the study, the demand for Portable Generators will grow through 2029. Portable Generators historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Portable Generators consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Portable Generators Market Segmentations:

Power Output Less than 1 KW Portable Generators 1-3. KW Portable Generators 3-5KW Portable Generators More than 5 KW Portable Generators

End Use Commercial Portable Generators Residential Portable Generators Industrial Portable Generators Agricultural Portable Generators Others

Application Standby Backup Power Portable Generators Continuous Power Portable Generators



