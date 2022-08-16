Fact.MR projects the global preimplantation genetic testing market to ascend at around 9% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, according to a recently published report. Increasing number of people suffering from genetic diseases due changing lifestyles has heightened growth prospects.

Historically, the market expanded at around 8% CAGR, reaching a valuation of almost US$ 550 Mn in 2020. Healthcare providers and institutions are highly considering preimplantation genetic testing to identify defects present in embryos before implantation.

The biggest benefit offered by preimplantation testing is it offers an opportunity to conceive a pregnancy unaffected by genetic conditions. Researchers and healthcare institutes are trying to find new methods and techniques using the latest technology to minimize various risks associated with preimplantation genetic testing.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Preimplantation Genetic Testing market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Preimplantation Genetic Testingmarket are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of preimplantation genetic testing, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Preimplantation Genetic Testing has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Preimplantation Genetic Testing domain.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Segmentations:

Test Type Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics Preimplantation Genetic Screening

End User Preimplantation Genetic Testing in Hospitals Preimplantation Genetic Testing in Diagnostic Labs Preimplantation Genetic Testing in Research & Academic Institutions Preimplantation Genetic Testing in Specialized Clinics Preimplantation Genetic Testing by Other End Users

Application Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Embryo HLA Typing for Stem Cell Therapy Preimplantation Genetic Testing for IVF Prognosis Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Late-Onset Genetic Disorders Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Inherited Genetic Diseases Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Other Applications

Technology NGS-based Preimplantation Genetic Testing PCR-based Preimplantation Genetic Testing FISH-based Preimplantation Genetic Testing CGH-based Preimplantation Genetic Testing SNP-based Preimplantation Genetic Testing



