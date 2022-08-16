Dry Onion Market reaching US$ 6.36 Bn by the end of the said forecast period 2021 – 2031

The global dry onion market is poised to reach US$ 6.36 Bn, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% across the 2021-2031 forecast period, according to a recently published report by Fact.MR. Extensive applications across a range of culinary products, including fast foods, processed foods and bakery products, is likely to sustain demand in the forthcoming decade.

Historically, from 2016 to 2020, sales of dry onions surged at a CAGR of around 4%. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic affected various industries on a large scale. However, demand for dry onion increased due to its properties benefiting the human health. Although, the dry onion industry witnessed a dip in the initial quarters of the pandemic, the sales for the same is expected to retrieve.

Future market demand is heavily reliant on documented health benefits associated with onion consumption, such as improving gut health, imparting anti-histamines and possessing antioxidant properties. Healthcare practitioners are looking to incorporate dry onions for numerous therapeutic uses.

Dry Onion Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Dry Onion market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Dry Onionmarket are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for dry onion, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in the dry onion market, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of dry onion, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Dry Onion has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Dry Onion domain.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Dry Onion: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Dry Onion demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for dry onion. As per the study, the demand for Dry Onion will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Lithium-ion Battery Cathode. As per the study, the demand for Dry Onion will grow through 2029. Dry Onion historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Dry Onion consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Dry Onion Market Segmentations:

Form Dry Onion Flakes Dry Onion Powder Dry Onion Granules Minced Dry Onion Other Dry Onion Forms

Drying Process Air Onion Drying Freeze Onion Drying Vacuum Onion Drying Other Onion Drying Processes

Application Type Dry Onion for Culinary Applications Dry Onion for Soups Dry Onion for Sauces Dry Onion for Salad Dressings Dry Onion for Snacks & Convenience Food Dry Onion for Bakery Products Dry Onion for Fast Food Restaurant Chains Dry Onion for Meat & Poultry Products Dry Onion for Other Applications



