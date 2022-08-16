Frozen Potato Market is anticipated to reach US$ 103.5 Bn, growing at a CAGR of 6% across the 2021-2031 forecast period

As per Fact.MR’s recently published report, the market for frozen potatoes is anticipated to reach US$ 103.5 Bn, growing at a CAGR of 6% across the 2021-2031 forecast period. Growth is majorly reliant on the growing popularity of fast food joints and quick service restaurants across major geographies.

From 2016-2020, demand accelerated at a CAGR of 5%, reaching US$ 55.5 Bn by the end of the said historical period. Furthermore, demand experienced a y-o-y growth of 3.9% in 2021 over 2020. Sales further spiked during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as people stocked up on frozen foods, apprehending potential shortages during the lockdown.

Globally, there is an increasing migration towards consuming more plant-based and vegan diets. Studies reveal that nearly 8 billion animals are slaughtered annually for their meat. Moreover, animal agriculture has led to the destruction of more than 90% of critical rain forests such as the Amazon. Hence, people are opting for more natural alternatives, a trend which is likely to impel sales of frozen potatoes and potato-based foods in the long run.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for frozen potatoes, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in the frozen potato market, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of frozen potatoes, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering frozen potato products has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for frozen potatoes. As per the study, the demand for frozen potatoes will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Lithium-ion Battery Cathode. As per the study, the demand for Frozen Potato will grow through 2029. Frozen Potato historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Frozen Potato consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Frozen Potato Market Segmentations:

Product Type Frozen Potato Fries Frozen Potato Wedges Frozen Stuffed Potatoes Frozen Potato Chunks Frozen Potato Slices Frozen Potato Dices Frozen Baked Potato Other Frozen Potato Types

End User Frozen Potato for Commercial Use Frozen Potato for Residential Use

Distribution Channel Frozen Potato Sales via Modern Trade Frozen Potato Sales via Grocery Stores Frozen Potato Sales via Convenience Stores Online Frozen Potato Sales Frozen Potato Sales via Other Distribution Channels



