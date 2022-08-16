Intelligent Traffic Management System Market is anticipated to reach US$ 34 Bn by the end of the aforementioned forecast period

The global intelligent traffic management system market is poised to register substantial growth, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021-2031. As per the study, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 34 Bn by the end of the aforementioned forecast period, with short-term outlook until 2021 being pegged at US$ 17.75 Bn.

The industry registered impressive growth during the historical period ranging from 2016-2020, registering a CAGR worth 10%. As the automotive industry began contracting amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects somewhat dwindled, as new automotive production came to a grinding halt in H1 2020. However, as restrictions were lifted, growth prospects have shown a gradual resurgence.

It is anticipated that in the long run, the number of public and private transportation infrastructure projects will increase multifold. Along with this, deployment of smart systems to prevent road fatalities are also expected to rise, providing a massive boost to the market for intelligent traffic management systems. Currently, over 1 billion casualties arise every year due to road accidents. Hence, preventing the same has highlighted the importance of deploying intelligent traffic management systems.

Intelligent Traffic Management System Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Intelligent Traffic Management System market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Intelligent Traffic Management Systemmarket are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Intelligent Traffic Management System, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Intelligent Traffic Management System, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Intelligent Traffic Management System, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Intelligent Traffic Management System has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Intelligent Traffic Management System domain.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Intelligent Traffic Management System: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Intelligent Traffic Management System. As per the study, the demand for Intelligent Traffic Management System will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Lithium-ion Battery Cathode. As per the study, the demand for Intelligent Traffic Management System will grow through 2029. Intelligent Traffic Management System historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Intelligent Traffic Management System consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Intelligent Traffic Management System Market Segmentations:

Product Type Integrated Urban Traffic Control System Variable / Dynamic Message Signs Emergency Response Systems Border Control System Electronic Toll Collection System Parking Management System Violation and Measurement Systems Tunnel Management System Freeway Management System Other Systems

Spender Type Infrastructure Enterprises & PPPs Federal and Provincial Government Industries & Commercial Enterprise

Components Traffic Controllers and Signals Surveillance Cameras Video Walls Server 3D Simulators GUI Workstation Detectors & Sensors Other Components



