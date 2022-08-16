A recently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global motion control market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2021-2031. According to the report, the market is positioned to reach a value of US$ 30.5 Bn by the end of the forthcoming decade.

Historically, the industry grew at approximately 4% CAGR, reaching US$ 18.6 Bn by the end of the 2016-2020 period. During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand contracted significantly, as global manufacturing output across major end use industries such as automotive and metal cutting declined significantly during H1 2020. By 2021, the motion control market is poised to reach US$ 19.5 Bn.

A recent trend across multiple end use industries is the increasing adoption of the collaborative robots equipped with smart actuators. As the need for conveyor applications arises, adoption of the independently controlled motion systems and leading motion technology continues to witness a robust demand. With increasing adoption of motion controllers equipped with intelligent motion technology alerts, the market is expected to witness a substantial incline in the future.

Motion Control Market Segmentations:

Component Type Motion Controllers AC Drives AC Servo Motors Sensors & Feedback Services Actuator & Mechanical Systems Others

End Use Food & Beverage Plastics & Rubbers Electrical & Electronics Paper & Printing Fabricated Metal Manufacturing Packaging & Labelling Automotive Construction Machinery Other End Uses

Technology Type Computer Numerical Control General Motion Control

Application Metal Cutting Metal Forming Material Handling Equipment Robotics Semiconductor Machinery Rubber & Plastics Machinery Other Applications



