EV Traction Motor Market revenues are expected to reach US$ 60 Bn across the 2021-2031 assessment period

The global EV traction motors market is anticipated to reach US$ 6.4 Bn by 2021-end, as per a recently published Fact.MR report. Long-term prospects appear even more lucrative, registering an astounding 25% CAGR from 2021-2031. By the end of the forecast period, the market will likely be valued at US$ 60 Bn. Tightening emission standards for efficient pollution controls and promotion of e-mobility are key factors driving market demand.

Historical analysis concludes that the market registered a CAGR of 10% from 2016 to 2020. Prospects remained bright, even amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, given the increasing number of EV registrations throughout FY 2020-21. An increase of over 40% in registration was experienced compared to 2019.

Governmental programmes to incentivize and subsidize electric car usage are a critical factor driving the growth of the EV traction motor industry. Majority of these incentives and subsidies include tax exemptions, tax credits, concessions, and other perks, all of which play an important role in influencing client decision-making. According to the analysis, the EV traction motor industry is anticipated to profit from these incentives in terms of revenue creation.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Lithium-ion Battery Cathode, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering EV Traction Motor has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the EV Traction Motor domain.

EV Traction Motor Market Segmentations:

Motor Type Permanent Magnet Synchronous EV Traction Motors (PSM) Asynchronous EV Traction Motors (ASM)

Voltage Ratings High Voltage EV Traction Motors Low Voltage EV Traction Motors

Vehicle Type Traction Motors for Electric Vehicles Traction Motors Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles Traction Motors Mild Hybrid Vehicles Traction Motors Full Hybrid Vehicles



