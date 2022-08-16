Sauces, Condiments, and Dressing Market is likely to reach US$ 169.4 Bn in 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.1% throughout the assessment period 2021-2031

Newly published intelligence by Fact.MR states that the global market for sauce, condiments, and dressing is likely to reach US$ 169.4 Bn in 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.1% throughout the assessment period 2021-2031. The local market is experiencing significant gains in sales of spicy foods and tangy flavors as consumers develop different taste buds for different food combinations in the market.

The industry grew steadily from 2016 to 2020, with a CAGR of 4%. As a result of the global shutdown, many restaurants had to close their doors. This prompted consumer to cook food with different flavors at home to satisfy the large appetite for different food tastes and flavors in the market. While the pandemic was raging, consumers were missing the culinary taste and experience of restaurant foods in the market, leading to a rise in demand for different sauces and condiments in the market.

Future market demand is reliant on the increased preferences of consumers for exotic cuisines. An increasing shift towards consumption of spicy food products is expected to boost demand for various condiments, sauces, and dressing significantly. Growing need to control the pH in sauces continues to remain a major challenge among the sauce manufacturers. In order to control the pH in sauces and offer enhanced flavor has led to surge in acidification process of the sauces.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Sauces, Condiments, and Dressing. As per the study, the demand for Sauces, Condiments, and Dressing will grow through 2029.

Sauces, Condiments, and Dressing Market Segmentations:

Product Type Cooking Sauces Table Sauces Pickled Products Dips Tomato Paste & Puree Other Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments

Distribution Channel Food Chain Services Modern Trade Departmental Stores Online Stores Other Distribution Channels



