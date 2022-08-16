Architectural Coatings Market to overpass US$ 121,000 Mn by registering a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period 2022-2032

Fact.MR predicts the global sales of architectural coatings to overpass US$ 121,000 Mn by registering a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period 2022-2032. Architectural coatings are designated to provide protective and decorative layers on architecture in both exterior and interior applications. Most of the architectural coatings are typically applied using rollers, sprayers, brushes and other applications.

Historically, from 2017 to 2021, the sales of architectural coatings exceeded US$ 77,888 Mn by the end of the aforementioned period. The coronavirus pandemic affected the demand and supply chain for businesses across the globe. Due to restrictions on movements, the construction industry witnessed a major setback. This, in turn, affected the demand for architectural coatings. As the world is getting back to normal, the sales of architectural coatings are expected to increase.

With the emergence of stringent regulations on VOC emission, paint and coating manufacturers are shifting their focus from solvent borne coatings to water-borne coatings. Also, around 80% of household paints sold today are water-based paints, as per the Paint Quality Institute. Advances in additives and resin technologies to overcome the performance issues of water-based coatings like viscosity, flow, and foaming are resulting in increasing demand for water borne formulation in the architectural coatings market.

Architectural Coatings Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Architectural Coatings market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Architectural Coatingsmarket are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for architectural coatings, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in architectural coatings, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of architectural coatings, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Architectural Coatings has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Architectural Coatings domain.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Architectural Coatings: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for architectural coatings. As per the study, the demand for Architectural Coatings will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Lithium-ion Battery Cathode. As per the study, the demand for Architectural Coatings will grow through 2029. Architectural Coatings historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Architectural Coatings consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Architectural Coatings Market Segmentations:

By Resin Type : Acrylic Architectural Coatings UV Curable Resins Architectural Coatings Fluoropolymers Architectural Coatings Urethane Architectural Coatings Metallic Additive Architectural Coatings Other Architectural Coatings (epoxy, polyalkyds and amines)

By Formulation Type : Solvent Borne Architectural Coatings Water Borne Architectural Coatings

By Application : Architectural Coatings for Residential Applications Architectural Coatings Non Residential Applications



