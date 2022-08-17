MEDRiNG Vietnam International Co., Ltd. launches new website

Tokyo, Japan, 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, the MEDi clinic management software website has been put into operation with the domain name https://phanmemmedi.com/. The MEDi software website is part of the user connection ecosystem operated by MEDRiNG Vietnam International Co., Ltd. This is the main platform to connect, exchange and provide information between MEDRiNG and customers.

Putting user experience first, the website is designed by MEDRiNG with a modern, friendly and easy-to-use interface. At the homepage, users can see the most overview of MEDi clinic management software: information, product features, expert reviews, incentive programs,… In each subsection page is the content explaining in detail the features and utilities of the software with different polyclinics and specialized clinics. From there, customers can easily search and select necessary information.

Through this launch, MEDi software is having a 50% discount on the initialization fee for the first 10 clinics registered via the website. At the same time, you can register to try the software at: https://phanmemmedi.com/dang-ky-dung-thu to be able to experience and help manage the clinic better.

The MEDi clinic management software website promises not only to be a platform to provide product knowledge and medical news, but also to be the fastest and most accurate channel for connecting, supporting, and answering customers’ questions. Currently, the website has officially been put into operation, you can access and connect to the MEDi Clinic Management software website at https://phanmemmedi.com/.

About MEDRiNG Vietnam International

MEDRiNG is a Japanese company specializing in medical technology, founded in 2019 by experts, doctors, technology engineers from Tokyo University, Japan. MEDRiNG’s headquarter is located in Hongo, Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan. With the desire to contribute to Vietnam’s 4.0 healthcare, MEDRiNG has been developing the MEDi electronic medical record and clinic management software system along with building a chain of smart clinics according to Japanese standards. In Vietnam, MEDRiNG Vietnam International aims to be a pioneer in the field of HealthTech developing medical SaaS and AI to support clinics. The MEDi software system is developed based on the EMR platform in Vietnam with the support of technology and expertise from Japanese medical facilities.

In 2021, MEDRiNG signed a memorandum of understanding on research and development of information technology in healthcare in the presence of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide.

MEDRiNG Vietnam International cooperates with Allm Joint Stock Company to build “Smart Medical Support System” in Vietnam. The project “Vietnam smart medical support system” combines Allm’s JOIN application, which is a bridge between Vietnamese doctors and Japanese doctors to exchange experiences and improve expertise.