Medhavi is providing BBA Course in Sikkim with 100% placement Supports

Gangtok, India, 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) program is designed to provide students with a broad-based education in business administration. Students learn how to apply basic accounting principles, financial analysis, marketing research, human resource management, negotiation skills, organizational behavior, computer applications, and information technology. Medhavi Skills University in Sikkim is offering an effective BBA Course in Sikkim with 100% placement supports.

The BBA program is offered with specialization in Logistics Management, Digital Marketing, Retail Management, Sales and Marketing, Fintech and Digital Banking and Hospital Administration. Students learn how to apply these skills to solve business problems and become effective leaders who can influence change in their organizations and communities.

Students pursuing it can develop critical thinking skills and problem solving abilities, as well as knowledge about business and management topics. The degree will give them the opportunity to work towards a career in marketing, sales, human resource management, operations, finance, accounting, information technology, and many others.

There is 100% placement support. Graduates of this Bachelor of Business Administration program have gone on to become successful managers, executives, entrepreneurs, and even CEOs. This program can prepare students to take on any position that they desire after graduation. In addition to learning how to run a business, they can learn valuable skills that make them a well-rounded individual who is prepared to succeed in the present competitive job market.

Students can earn a bachelor’s degree at the end of the program, which means that they will be able to enter the workforce immediately upon completion. The Bachelor of Business Administration program from this institution has duration of 36 months with the eligibility criteria being 12th or equivalent. It gives them the chance to work closely with faculty members who are experts in their fields, providing them with real world experience and opportunities to network with professionals who have already worked in the field.

Visit https://www.msu.edu.in/bachelor-in-business-administration/ for more details.

About Medhavi Skills University                       

Medhavi Skills University is an academic institution in Sikkim, and offers a wide variety of courses that help students to get a degree or a certificate, and be a professional or entrepreneur or go for higher studies.

For further information or enquiries, visit the website https://www.msu.edu.in.

Contact Information:

Medhavi Skills University (Sikkim)

Topakhani, Lower Chisopani

East Sikkim, Sikkim – 737134

Phone no: +91 9874875876

Email id: contact@medhaviskillsuniversity.in

