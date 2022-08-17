International Conference on Gynecology and Obstetrics

Top Gynaecology 2023 conference

Posted on 2022-08-17

Tokyo, Japan, 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Scientex Conferences has the honour of inviting you to take part in the “International Conference on Gynecology and Obstetrics” with the ongoing theme of “Fostering the efforts to Enhance Gynecology and Obstetrics Care” on May 22-23, 2023, in Tokyo, Japan. It serves as a live platform for presenters to share their insightful research and knowledge from the field of gynecology and obstetrics.

The conference aims to educate the delegates from a global perspective through these various collaborations, focusing on trending topics and significant challenges faced by obstetricians and gynecologists including updates on Women’s Health Issues, Clinical Obstetrics, Reproductive Medicine, and Gynecologic Oncology.

We hope to see you at the International Conference on Gynecology and Obstetrics (Gynaecology 2023) in Tokyo, Japan.

