Etaily recognized by Great Place to Work® on Certification Nation Day

METRO MANILA, Philippines, 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Last May 17, eCommerce enabler Etaily, which offers end-to-end solutions, celebrated along with the rest of the Great Place to Work®-Certified companies during the Certification Nation Day. During this day, Great Place to Work® recognized outstanding companies for their pursuit of an inclusive workplace that provides employees the best experience.

The tech start-up was recognized for its efforts to connect the management team and their employees and its constant communication and engagement.

The company built a positive work environment through the different programs available to their employees, including mental health awareness and support, team engagements and learning sessions, hands-on performance reviews, and All Hands events.

The Great Place to Work Certification™ is an “employer-of-choice” recognition that most companies aim for. It’s the global standard for providing outstanding employee experience. With worldwide recognition from employers and employees alike, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply for this certification each year.

Alexander Friedhoff, CEO of Etaily, says, “Etaily has been at the forefront of transforming ecommerce in Southeast Asia, and we could not have done this without our amazing team who truly embody our values of ‘One Team, Customer Obsession, Dive Deep, Ownership, and Invent & Simplify.’ Today on Certification Nation Day, we are proud to celebrate our amazing employees, our main driver of success and the most important asset of our company. It is truly an honor to be recognized as a Great Place to Work® Certified company because it shows how much we value our people.”

According to Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®, “Certified companies put employees first. Thriving employees increase revenue, profit, and provide market-leading customer experiences. I hope that Certification Nation Day can inspire other executives to create and sustain employee-first cultures.”

According to their research, “companies who meet the Certified standard are up to 4 times more successful at attracting, retaining and engaging talent.” Thus, to onboard the best people. It’s no wonder organizations do their best to become certified as a great place to work and a global benchmark all other companies can look up to.

About Etaily

Etaily is a Southeast Asia-based eCommerce enabler committed to helping emerging and established brands create their online stores to strengthen their online presence.

The eCommerce enabler provides end-to-end eCommerce solutions—from content creation to warehousing and fulfillment—to enable brands to meet their goals, whether that’s attracting customers, enabling online transactions, or delivering products.

To know more about their services and offerings, contact Etaily today.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience—specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work®-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.