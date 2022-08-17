TVG Experts Are All Set To Help FreelancersTo Get Talent Pass in DAFZA

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — On August 12, 2022, the professionals at TVG made an important announcement regarding their strategies for assisting talented individuals get their talent pass hassle-free. Back in May, the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA) introduced a freelance licence for attracting and retaining global talent.

The main aim of this scheme by DAFZA was to boost the freelance workforce of the various sectors in the Dubai Airport Free Zone. These sectors are art, technology, media, marketing, culture, education, etc.

Encouraging the creative and cultural sectors has always been an aim of the UAE’s government. They believe that these sectors play an essential role when it comes to the country’s economy. In November 2021, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Vice President of Dubai, introduced the UAE’s National Strategy for the Cultural and Creative Industries to boost the growth in cultural and creative industries.

The main agenda behind this strategy is to double the number of businesses running in the sectors. Consequently, this initiative will create new jobs and increase the average income of workers in the industry. The UAE Government forecasted a 5 per cent increase in the GDP in the cultural and creative sector of the DAFZA.

The talent pass offers a three-year residence visa and a licence to the freelancers to perform their business activities in the Emirates. The TVG professionals will be helping the freelancers of the creative community to get their freelance licence in a short time.

This talent pass will cost up to DH9500, and one can apply for its renewal annually. But the renewal fees might vary depending on the category of the UAE visa.

About TVG

TVG is a Dubai-based business setup and consultancy firm that has set a benchmark for helping individuals to start their businesses in the UAE. Whether it’s applying for a visa, registering for a business licence, hiring the talents for the company, or whatnot, they never disappoint their clients.