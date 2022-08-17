Association of Test Publishers Selects Dr. David Solot to Chair Subcommittee on DEI and Testing Technology

Pennsylvania Ave., Washington D.C., 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Sciolytix is proud to announce that Dr. David Solot, our Chief Scientist and VP of Product, has been selected by the Association of Test Publishers (ATP) to chair a subcommittee on DEI and Testing Technology.

Dr. Solot has a Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology and brings over 20 years of experience in the assessment industry. The ATP is a global, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving the general welfare of testing and assessment and its value to society in all its forms and uses.

The subcommittee’s goal is to develop recommendations around closing the “digital divide” for test takers. Testing technology is experiencing a boom. Online and mobile assessment platforms are the status quo, and new modalities that rely on augmented realities, virtual realities, and even advanced gaming are starting to emerge. These platforms require high-speed internet connectivity and powerful desktop and mobile devices. This impacts low-income individuals struggling to enter the workforce who don’t have access to the technology needed to apply. ATP Committee members will strive to identify ways to minimize the impact of the digital divide.

“I am honored to lead this important initiative for the Association of Test Publishers,” said Solot. “Society has made great strides in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion that benefit individuals and employers. Narrowing and closing the digital divide for test takers is essential to continued progress.”

“I’m thrilled that the ATP selected David to lead this challenge,” said Michael Bealmear, Sciolytix CEO. “His broad market knowledge, deep technical expertise, and strong interpersonal skills make him a natural choice.”

Looking for Volunteer Committee Members

Dr. Solot is actively recruiting volunteers to join the subcommittee. To learn more, please visit: www.testpublishers.org/welcome-to-the-dei-standing-committee, or contact him at david.solot@sciolytix.com.

About Sciolytix

Sciolytix is a software company revolutionizing how organizations hire, onboard, and develop their employees. Our solutions use immersive learning and predictive analytics to align people with performance outcomes. Now you can validate applicants’ skills and minimize the risk of bringing on the wrong talent. Reduce ramp time through personalized learning powered by artificial intelligence. And use virtual simulations to instill best practices that stick.

To learn more, visit www.sciolytix.com.

About the Association of Test Publishers

The Association of Test Publishers was founded to promote and develop testing and assessment best practices and to facilitate an environment that would benefit test-takers, businesses, educational organizations, and society in general. The Association charges itself with defining professionalism for assessment and ethics and promoting adherence to these principles. To achieve this purpose, ATP focuses on two primary initiatives: advocacy for the industry and education for its members.To learn more, visit https://www.testpublishers.org/.