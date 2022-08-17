Cancer Antigen (CA) 125 Test Market Driven by Surging Cases of Ovarian Cancer: Fact MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the American Cancer Society, around 13940 women died due to ovarian cancer in the year 2020. It is observed that one in 75 women might get diagnosed with ovarian cancer during their life.

With the incidence forecast to rise in the coming years, focus on ensuring timely and accurate diagnosis is increasing. Considering, the demand for CA 125 test is likely to surge in the coming years.

Despite registering a positive trajectory, the market has been restricted by the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19. Higher focus on treating soaring number of COVID-19 cases create challenges for the CA 125 test market.

Nonetheless, with government and international organizations dedicating their efforts towards containing the pandemic, growth trajectory of the market is expected to improve in the near future.

“With increasing competition in market, key players are focusing on introducing technological advancements to offer more precise diagnosis. This has resulted in higher investment in research and development, which is expected to positively impact growth,” said a Fact MR analyst.

For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5259

Key takeaways:

The U.S. has emerged as a lucrative market for CA test 125. Presence of advanced healthcare facilities and rising cases of ovarian cancer will fuel demand in the U.S.

Within Europe, the U.K. and Germany will emerge as key markets, backed by increasing demand for cancer screening biomarker devices.

China has been exhibiting high growth, driven by increasing focus on launching advanced technologies for cancer screening.

Expansion of the healthcare sector and access to best-in-class healthcare facilities will push growth in Japan and South Korea.

Driven by greater footfall of patients, hospitals will remain a key end user in the market.

Growth drivers:

Increase in prevalence of ovarian cancer among women has fuelled the demand for CA 125 test.

Favorable reimbursement policies adopted across various nations will boost global CA test 125 market. Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5259

Competitive Landscape:

Key players are adopting expansion strategies to increase their share revenue in the global cancer antigen (CA) 125 test market. Key players operating in the CA 125 test market are Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, Eli Lilly Company, Allergan plc, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and others.

More Insights into the Global Cancer Antigen (CA) 125 test Market:

Fact MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis and global industry analysis of the global CA 125 test market presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period (2020-2030). The study divulges compelling insights on the Surgical Imaging Robots market with a detailed segmentation based on indication (cancer, ovarian cancer, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, liver diseases), based on end users (hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers), and based on region (North America, Latin America, East Asia, Oceania, Middle-East and Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report:

How will the CA 125 test market expand through 2031?

Which are top manufacturing companies in the global CA 125 test market?

What are the key drivers and opportunities that will stimulate the CA 125 test market sales?

What are the restraints that will affect the sales of the CA 125 test market?

Which region will remain the most lucrative throughout the forecast period?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the CA 125 test market?

