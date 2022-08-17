Titanium Dioxide Market Share, Growth Forecast by Types and Application till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 17, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Titanium Dioxide Industry Overview

The global titanium dioxide market size was valued at USD 17.19 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The market growth can be credited to the increasing demand for titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) from the end-user industries. The usage of the product as pigments in paints and coatings formulation is expected to fuel the industry growth over the next few years. Developing countries have witnessed a growing demand for lightweight vehicles in the past few years. Furthermore, the automotive industry in developed regions including North America and Western Europe is exhibiting a promising trend owing to recovery from the financial downturn. Progressive growth in the automotive industry, especially in lightweight automobiles, has driven significant consumption of paints and coatings, which, in turn, is anticipated to propel the demand for TiO 2 .

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Titanium Dioxide market

The market in the U.S. was mainly driven by the paints and coatings sector in the recent past. The recovery of the construction industry in the U.S. has boosted the growth of the paints and coatings market, exhibiting rising demand for eco-friendly and anti-corrosive architectural coatings. As a result, the usage of the product as pigments in the formulation of advanced paints and coatings has increased over the past few years.

The product is also used as a dispersing agent, flocculent, and whitening agent in the paints and coatings industry. In automotive coatings, the product is used as a dispersive agent with maximum gloss retention and high chalk resistance. The rapid growth of the automotive industry in China, India, and Japan is expected to augment the product demand over the forecast period.

Coatings formulated using TiO 2 have excellent compatibility with polycarbonate, a thermoplastic used as an alternate to glass- and metal-based materials. The rising demand for lightweight vehicles owing to the need for better fuel efficiency has resulted in an increased demand for polycarbonate in the automotive industry, thereby boosting product usage over the past few years.

Nanoparticles of TiO 2 are extensively utilized in Photovoltaic (PV) systems including dye-sensitized solar cells, quantum dot-sensitized solar cells, polymer-inorganic hybrid solar cells, inorganic solid-state solar cells, and perovskite solar cells. The product has a wide scope of application in coatings of PV cells as a photoactive material owing to its efficiency in improving the performance of dye-based cells. Focus on increasing the use of clean energy sources has also fueled the product demand in PV cells application.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Paints, Coatings & Printing Inks Industry Research Reports.

Biodegradable Superabsorbent Materials Market – The global biodegradable superabsorbent materials market size was valued at USD 130.0 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The global biodegradable superabsorbent materials market size was valued at USD 130.0 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2022 to 2030. Solar Control Window Films Market – The global solar control window films market size was valued at USD 718.64 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Titanium Dioxide Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global titanium dioxide market on the basis of grade, production process, application, and region:

Titanium Dioxide Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Anatase Rutile

Titanium Dioxide Production Process Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Sulfate Chloride

Titanium Dioxide Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Paints & Coatings Plastics Pulp & Paper Cosmetics Others

Titanium Dioxide Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Titanium Dioxide market include

The Chemours Company

The Tronox Holdings plc

LB Group

Venator Materials PLC

KRONOS Worldwide Inc.

Evonik AG

ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA, LTD.

CNNC HUAN YUAN Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd.

The Kerala Minerals & Metals Limited

CATHAY INDUSTRIES

TOR Minerals International, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Titanium Dioxide Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter