Bakery Processing Equipment Market Potential Growth, Segmentation and Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 17, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Bakery Processing Equipment Industry Overview

The global bakery processing equipment market size was valued at USD 12.92 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing demand for packaged food products, including frozen meals, snack foods, and ready-to-eat food products, owing to their convenience and shelf life is anticipated to drive the product demand over the forecast period. Changing consumer lifestyles and tastes have compelled food manufacturers to introduce new products in the market. However, these new product launches focused on catering to the changing demand for taste, flavor, and nutrients further add to the production complexity. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for advanced bakery processing equipment that can handle a wide variety of ingredients and perform several functions across the production line.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Bakery Processing Equipment market

Bakery manufacturers are increasingly focusing on enhancing their production efficiency owing to the increasing energy and labor costs, coupled with the growing raw material cost of food ingredients. This is expected to drive the demand for advanced automated bakery processing machines that ensure improved efficiency and minimum wastage of food ingredients.

Equipment automation provides an increased throughput rate by minimizing the degree of manual operation required and increasing the flexibility of equipment, which can easily facilitate on-the-fly changes to the product. Automation ensures minimum human intervention, which assists in reducing labor costs. Thus, the demand for automated bakery processing equipment is expected to show a positive trend over the coming years.

This strategic integration significantly lowers the raw material and logistics costs among other challenges for the bakery companies over a significant time. Furthermore, rising awareness amongst bakers regarding the operations of upgraded bakery processing machinery owing to an increasing number of bakery schools has augmented the demand for high-quality customized bakery processing equipment.

The market is majorly ruled by various certifications, regulations, and standards enforced by multiple organizations, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the governments of respective countries. New entrants are looking for more significant opportunities in the global bakery processing equipment market as growing urbanization and the rising population demanding bakery products have benefitted the market growth.

Rising energy cost is one of the major constraints faced by bakeries in running their firms continuously. Equipment such as ovens, heaters, chillers, and homogenizers used in the bakery processing industry consumes comparatively high power and energy. Automatic equipment is considered more desirable but requires an uninterrupted electric supply for efficient functioning, resulting in higher energy bills.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Food Safety & Processing Industry Research Reports.

Commercial Food Dehydrators Market – The global commercial food dehydrators market size to be valued at USD 868.4 million by 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The global commercial food dehydrators market size to be valued at USD 868.4 million by 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period. Bakery Contract Manufacturing Market – The global bakery contract manufacturing market size was estimated at USD 19.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Bakery Processing Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global bakery processing equipment market on the basis of equipment, application, and region:

Bakery Processing Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Mixer & Blenders Dividers & Rounders Molders & Sheeters Oven & Proofers Others

Bakery Processing Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Bread Cakes & Pastries Cookies & Biscuits Pizza Crusts Others

Bakery Processing Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Bakery Processing Equipment market include

Ali Group S.r.l.

Baker Perkins Limited

Bühler AG

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Middleby Corporation.

JBT Corporation

Anko Food Machine Co., Ltd.

Markel Food Group

Koenig Maschinen GmbH

Heat & Control, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Bakery Processing Equipment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter