India Membrane Bioreactor Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022-2028

India Membrane Bioreactor Industry Overview

The India membrane bioreactor market size was estimated at USD 135.6 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing wastewater production in industries, offices, and households is expected to drive the demand for wastewater management, thereby complementing market growth over the forecast period. During the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the cities in India were under strict lockdown, which increased the municipal waste, thereby boosting the demand for wastewater management services. Furthermore, as the country has started returning to normalcy due to vaccine rollouts and infusion of economic stimulus packages, the demand for membrane bioreactor (MBRs) is expected to witness growth with the industrial sector emitting industrial effluents.

The pandemic has led MBR manufacturers to develop new technologies at affordable rates to ensure competitive advantage. The Central Pollution Control Board has directed the sewage treatment plants to follow COVID-19 protocols to ensure that the virus does not enter water sources. This is expected to improve the market growth in the country over the coming years.

Rising public awareness about the importance of basic sanitation is expected to spur the development of municipal water treatment facilities in India. As India’s population grows, so will the demand for clean water, which will push the adoption of MBRs. However, hefty capital and operational costs are expected to hamper growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising fouling issues in the MBR are projected to limit the market growth.

Rapid urbanization and industrial development have necessitated the use of wastewater treatment technologies to treat waste before it enters natural sources. The wastewater sector is expected to witness growth in light of increasing government support from The Ministry of Water Resources (MOWR) and participation of private organizations.

Increased use of environmentally friendly water & wastewater management technologies in the industrial and sewage sectors is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, increased awareness about the quality of drinking water, water scarcity, and demand for water from India’s fast-growing chemical, pharmaceutical, power plant, food, and textile industries are projected to drive the market.

India Membrane Bioreactor Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the India membrane bioreactor market on the basis of product, configuration, and application:

India Membrane Bioreactor Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Hollow Fiber Flat Sheet Multi-tubular

India Membrane Bioreactor Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Submerged Side Stream

India Membrane Bioreactor Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Municipal Industrial



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global India Membrane Bioreactor market include

General Electric Energy LLC

Kemira

Aquatech International Corp.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Danaher Corp.

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Toray Industries

UEM India Pvt. Ltd.

Ion Exchange India Ltd.

VA Tech Wabag Ltd.

SUEZ India Pvt. Ltd.

Thermax India Ltd.

Aquatech Systems Asia Pvt. Ltd.

Kubota Corp.

