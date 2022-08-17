High Purity Oxygen Market Is Surpassing A Market Valuation Of US$ 44.5 Bn By 2030-End

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Attributed to high demand for high purity oxygen from a range of end-use industries, currently, the global high purity oxygen market accounts for nearly one-third of the global industrial gas market. Most demand has been driven by the steel industry, in which, over three-fourth of the steel is produced using high purity oxygen. Apart from the steel industry, the chemical industry has experienced higher growth as compared to other end-use segments. Growing demand for high purity oxygen in the chemical industry to increase reaction rate and yield efficiency will amplify market growth during the forecast period.

These aforementioned factors are projected to fuel the global high purity oxygen market at a CAGR of 6%, surpassing a market valuation of US$ 44.5 Bn by 2030-end.

Key Takeaways from High Purity Oxygen Market Study

Industrial grade has remained the primary grade consumed by end-use industries, currently accounting for over three-fourth of global consumption.

On the basis of supply, developed countries such as the United States, Germany, France, Belgium, the U.K., etc., are moving towards pipeline networks, which will drive this segment at a leading growth rate of 5% in the global high purity oxygen market.

Metal production and fabrication have driven the consumption of high purity oxygen during the historical period.

The medical & healthcare segment is set to create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 2 Bn by 2030.

China, being the largest steel and chemical producer, has driven the consumption of high purity oxygen, and currently accounts for over one-third of global consumption.

“The uncertain COVID-19 outbreak has skyrocketed the demand for medical grade oxygen, and this segment is poised to generate over 4 to 5 times more demand in 2020 as compared to 2019,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

High Purity Oxygen Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the high purity oxygen market on the basis of grade, supply, end use, and region.

Grade

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

Electronic Grade

Others

Supply

Onsite & Pipeline

Merchant & Bulk

Packaged

End Use

Metal Production & Fabrication

Chemicals & Refinery

Medical & Healthcare

Electronics

Glass & Ceramics

Pulp & Paper

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

